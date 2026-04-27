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IDF Blocks Roads, Stone Attacks Palestinians in Central West Bank
(MENAFN) Incidents of violence and disruption were reported in the central West Bank on Sunday, where local sources say Israeli settlers blocked a key road and targeted Palestinian vehicles with stones.
According to reports, a group of settlers closed the main entrance to the town of Deir Dibwan, located east of Ramallah. They reportedly stopped Palestinian cars and threw stones at passing vehicles, breaking the windows of several of them. No injuries were reported in this particular incident.
In a separate episode, settlers were also said to have thrown stones at Palestinian vehicles near the northern entrance to Al-Bireh. Witnesses stated that the group positioned themselves near an Israeli military watchtower in the area and attacked cars as they passed, causing property damage but no reported injuries.
Local accounts indicate that such incidents have become more frequent in the broader context of heightened tensions in the West Bank since the escalation of the Gaza conflict in October 2023.
According to data cited from Palestinian health authorities, dozens of Palestinians have been killed in settler-related incidents in the West Bank since the beginning of 2026. Additional figures released by the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission indicate that hundreds of attacks were recorded in March alone, carried out both by military forces and settlers.
Official Palestinian statistics further report that more than a thousand Palestinians have been killed and many more injured in West Bank incidents involving both Israeli military actions and settler violence since October 2023.
The situation remains tense across multiple areas of the occupied West Bank, with repeated reports of clashes, road disruptions, and property damage.
According to reports, a group of settlers closed the main entrance to the town of Deir Dibwan, located east of Ramallah. They reportedly stopped Palestinian cars and threw stones at passing vehicles, breaking the windows of several of them. No injuries were reported in this particular incident.
In a separate episode, settlers were also said to have thrown stones at Palestinian vehicles near the northern entrance to Al-Bireh. Witnesses stated that the group positioned themselves near an Israeli military watchtower in the area and attacked cars as they passed, causing property damage but no reported injuries.
Local accounts indicate that such incidents have become more frequent in the broader context of heightened tensions in the West Bank since the escalation of the Gaza conflict in October 2023.
According to data cited from Palestinian health authorities, dozens of Palestinians have been killed in settler-related incidents in the West Bank since the beginning of 2026. Additional figures released by the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission indicate that hundreds of attacks were recorded in March alone, carried out both by military forces and settlers.
Official Palestinian statistics further report that more than a thousand Palestinians have been killed and many more injured in West Bank incidents involving both Israeli military actions and settler violence since October 2023.
The situation remains tense across multiple areas of the occupied West Bank, with repeated reports of clashes, road disruptions, and property damage.
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