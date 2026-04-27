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Israeli Army Officials Slam Netanyahu Over Lebanon, Iran Campaign Results
(MENAFN) Senior Israeli military officials have accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to shift responsibility for what they describe as shortcomings in Lebanon and limited outcomes in the confrontation with Iran, according to an Israeli newspaper report.
The report said the officials believe Netanyahu is searching for a scapegoat amid growing domestic pressure over the government’s handling of recent security developments.
According to the newspaper, the prime minister had stated that he ordered the military to intensify strikes against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon following alleged ceasefire violations and attacks from across the border.
However, senior military figures reportedly said the subsequent operations were routine in nature and carried out under existing rules of engagement, without any significant escalation or change in operational policy.
They characterized the announcement as a political move rather than a shift in military strategy, claiming that no new directives were issued beyond established procedures.
The officials further argued that ongoing military activity remained consistent with prior instructions from the political leadership, and that the army was being unfairly portrayed as responsible for outcomes determined at the governmental level, as stated by reports.
The report said the officials believe Netanyahu is searching for a scapegoat amid growing domestic pressure over the government’s handling of recent security developments.
According to the newspaper, the prime minister had stated that he ordered the military to intensify strikes against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon following alleged ceasefire violations and attacks from across the border.
However, senior military figures reportedly said the subsequent operations were routine in nature and carried out under existing rules of engagement, without any significant escalation or change in operational policy.
They characterized the announcement as a political move rather than a shift in military strategy, claiming that no new directives were issued beyond established procedures.
The officials further argued that ongoing military activity remained consistent with prior instructions from the political leadership, and that the army was being unfairly portrayed as responsible for outcomes determined at the governmental level, as stated by reports.
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