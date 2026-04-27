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Israeli Soldier Killed in Lebanon as Hezbollah Retaliates
(MENAFN) One Israeli soldier is dead and six others wounded following fierce combat in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military confirmed Sunday — the latest flare-up in a conflict that has shown little sign of abating despite repeated ceasefire attempts.
According to an army statement, three of the injured soldiers sustained serious wounds, while two others suffered moderate injuries. The military did not disclose the precise timing of the engagement.
Hezbollah claimed responsibility Sunday for a string of coordinated strikes against Israeli forces across southern Lebanon, framing the offensive as direct retaliation for what it described as Israeli violations of an existing ceasefire agreement.
The violence traces back to March 2, when Israel launched a sweeping air campaign and ground offensive into southern Lebanon following a cross-border assault by Hezbollah. Tensions across the broader region had already been running dangerously high after US and Israeli forces initiated a joint air offensive against Iran on February 28.
The human toll since March 2 has been staggering. Lebanese authorities report that intensified Israeli strikes have claimed more than 2,500 lives and uprooted over one million people from their homes.
A fragile 10-day truce announced on April 16 was repeatedly violated by Israel, undermining efforts to stabilize the situation. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon had reached a fresh agreement — brokered through a second round of high-stakes negotiations at the White House — to extend their ceasefire by an additional three weeks.
Whether that extended truce can hold in the face of escalating hostilities on both sides remains deeply uncertain.
According to an army statement, three of the injured soldiers sustained serious wounds, while two others suffered moderate injuries. The military did not disclose the precise timing of the engagement.
Hezbollah claimed responsibility Sunday for a string of coordinated strikes against Israeli forces across southern Lebanon, framing the offensive as direct retaliation for what it described as Israeli violations of an existing ceasefire agreement.
The violence traces back to March 2, when Israel launched a sweeping air campaign and ground offensive into southern Lebanon following a cross-border assault by Hezbollah. Tensions across the broader region had already been running dangerously high after US and Israeli forces initiated a joint air offensive against Iran on February 28.
The human toll since March 2 has been staggering. Lebanese authorities report that intensified Israeli strikes have claimed more than 2,500 lives and uprooted over one million people from their homes.
A fragile 10-day truce announced on April 16 was repeatedly violated by Israel, undermining efforts to stabilize the situation. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon had reached a fresh agreement — brokered through a second round of high-stakes negotiations at the White House — to extend their ceasefire by an additional three weeks.
Whether that extended truce can hold in the face of escalating hostilities on both sides remains deeply uncertain.
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