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Iran Holds Phone Diplomacy with Gulf States on Possible US Truce Efforts
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has conducted separate phone discussions with the foreign ministers of Qatar and Saudi Arabia focused on regional tensions and efforts to advance a possible ceasefire involving the United States, according to Iranian state media.
Iranian television reported that Araghchi spoke with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, as well as Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. The conversations reportedly centered on ongoing regional developments and diplomatic initiatives aimed at reducing tensions between Tehran and Washington.
During the calls, Araghchi is said to have outlined Iran’s diplomatic positions and ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation and pursue a durable ceasefire. He also reportedly discussed obstacles preventing a long-term agreement.
The discussions reportedly highlighted the importance of regional cooperation in managing crises and maintaining open channels of communication to support stability and peace efforts. Qatar, in particular, expressed readiness to support mediation efforts if needed.
Saudi and Iranian officials also exchanged views on recent developments in the region and broader diplomatic attempts linked to ceasefire negotiations.
These contacts followed Araghchi’s return to Pakistan after earlier talks in Oman. During his visit to Islamabad, he reportedly discussed the possibility of a new round of negotiations with US representatives.
Previous Iran-US talks held in Islamabad reportedly ended without agreement, despite earlier attempts at mediation involving Pakistan, which had helped broker a temporary ceasefire arrangement that was later extended by US leadership.
Diplomatic efforts remain ongoing as regional actors continue engaging in parallel discussions aimed at reducing tensions and restarting stalled negotiations.
Iranian television reported that Araghchi spoke with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, as well as Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. The conversations reportedly centered on ongoing regional developments and diplomatic initiatives aimed at reducing tensions between Tehran and Washington.
During the calls, Araghchi is said to have outlined Iran’s diplomatic positions and ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation and pursue a durable ceasefire. He also reportedly discussed obstacles preventing a long-term agreement.
The discussions reportedly highlighted the importance of regional cooperation in managing crises and maintaining open channels of communication to support stability and peace efforts. Qatar, in particular, expressed readiness to support mediation efforts if needed.
Saudi and Iranian officials also exchanged views on recent developments in the region and broader diplomatic attempts linked to ceasefire negotiations.
These contacts followed Araghchi’s return to Pakistan after earlier talks in Oman. During his visit to Islamabad, he reportedly discussed the possibility of a new round of negotiations with US representatives.
Previous Iran-US talks held in Islamabad reportedly ended without agreement, despite earlier attempts at mediation involving Pakistan, which had helped broker a temporary ceasefire arrangement that was later extended by US leadership.
Diplomatic efforts remain ongoing as regional actors continue engaging in parallel discussions aimed at reducing tensions and restarting stalled negotiations.
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