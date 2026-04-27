403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine, EBRD Launch Funding for Chernobyl Containment Restoration
(MENAFN) Ukraine and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed a €30 million (approximately $35 million) agreement to begin the first stage of restoring the Chernobyl New Safe Confinement structure, designed to contain radioactive materials at the former nuclear site.
Ukrainian officials announced that additional international support has also been pledged, bringing early commitments to nearly €100 million (around $117 million). The announcement was made during an international conference focused on Chernobyl recovery and nuclear safety.
According to Ukraine’s Energy Ministry, the funds will be used to repair and reinforce the containment structure, which plays a key role in preventing the release of radioactive contamination. The ministry also estimated that full restoration and safety reinforcement could cost about €500 million (around $585 million), following damage linked to a reported drone strike in early 2025.
A joint declaration was reportedly adopted at the conference, with 24 countries expressing support for Ukraine’s efforts to mobilize resources for the project and strengthen nuclear safety infrastructure.
Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi during events marking the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster. He reiterated concerns about nuclear safety and stressed opposition to any actions that would recognize external control over Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.
Zelenskyy also discussed operational risks involving nuclear power plants, including temporary shutdowns and reduced output, warning that such measures could have serious consequences for safety and stability. He emphasized that nuclear facilities should remain under Ukraine’s official regulatory and operational authority.
The developments come amid ongoing disputes over security at nuclear sites in Ukraine. Earlier in 2025, Ukrainian authorities reported damage to the Chernobyl containment structure following a drone strike, while opposing parties denied responsibility. No radioactive leakage was reported in connection with the incident.
Ukrainian officials announced that additional international support has also been pledged, bringing early commitments to nearly €100 million (around $117 million). The announcement was made during an international conference focused on Chernobyl recovery and nuclear safety.
According to Ukraine’s Energy Ministry, the funds will be used to repair and reinforce the containment structure, which plays a key role in preventing the release of radioactive contamination. The ministry also estimated that full restoration and safety reinforcement could cost about €500 million (around $585 million), following damage linked to a reported drone strike in early 2025.
A joint declaration was reportedly adopted at the conference, with 24 countries expressing support for Ukraine’s efforts to mobilize resources for the project and strengthen nuclear safety infrastructure.
Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi during events marking the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster. He reiterated concerns about nuclear safety and stressed opposition to any actions that would recognize external control over Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.
Zelenskyy also discussed operational risks involving nuclear power plants, including temporary shutdowns and reduced output, warning that such measures could have serious consequences for safety and stability. He emphasized that nuclear facilities should remain under Ukraine’s official regulatory and operational authority.
The developments come amid ongoing disputes over security at nuclear sites in Ukraine. Earlier in 2025, Ukrainian authorities reported damage to the Chernobyl containment structure following a drone strike, while opposing parties denied responsibility. No radioactive leakage was reported in connection with the incident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment