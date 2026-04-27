Oceania Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis Of 181 Existing Data Centers, 67 Upcoming Data Centers, And 70 Operators/Investors By White-Floor Area, IT Load, Rack Capacity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive Oceania Data Center Market database, detailing 181 existing and 67 upcoming colocation data centers across Australia and New Zealand. This Excel database offers insights into current and future white-floor space, IT load capacities, and retail/wholesale colocation pricing. Key highlights include Australia's dominance with over 90% of regional IT power, and upcoming power capacity in Australia alone expected to exceed 8.3 GW. Targeting data center REITs, contractors, and consultancies, this product is essential for understanding the dynamic data center landscape in Oceania.

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oceania Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Oceania hosts around 181 operational data centers, with Australia dominating the region.

Australia represents more than 90% of total regional IT power capacity, positioning it as the primary growth driver within cities like Sydney and Melbourne remain as the primary data center hubs, there is a growing push towards regional expansion into cities such as Darwin, Launceston, Geelong, and Invercargill, reflecting efforts to decentralize digital infrastructure across Oceania.

AirTrunk, NEXTDC, and CDC Data Centres rank among the leading existing data center operators by capacity across Oceania.

The region's upcoming power capacity exceeds 8.3 GW in Australia alone, nearly 5 its existing 1.7 GW base, signaling one of the strongest expansion cycles in APAC.

This database (Excel) product covers the Oceania data center market, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 181 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 67 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Australia and New Zealand.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (181 FACILITIES)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (SYD10 or Auckland Data Centre)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Note: Existing data center doesn't include China data center facilities.

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (67 FACILITIES)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Companies Mentioned in This Report



(New Era Technology) Intervolve

5G Networks

AAPT (TPG Telecom)

AirTrunk

Caduceus Systems

Carrier Connect Data Solutions

CDC Data Centres

Centuria REIT

Chorus

Colocity

Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)

Cundall Johnston

Data Centre 220

Data Vault

Datacom Group Ltd

DataGrid

DC Alliance

DC West

DCI Data Centers

Digital Realty

Digital Sense

Doma

DXN

Edge Centres

Enable Networks

Equinix

Firmus

Fujitsu

Geraldton Data Centre

Global Switch

Gold Coast Data Centre

Goodman

GreenSquareDC

Integer DC

Interactive

Internode Pty Ltd

iseek (YourDC)

ISPT

Keppel DC REIT

Leading Edge Data Centres

Lehr Consultants International

Localhost

Macquarie Telecom Group

Markham Real Estate Partners

Micron21

Nexion Group

NEXTDC

OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)

On Q Communications

Over the Wire

Perri Projects

PIPE Networks (TPG Telecom)

Plan B Limited (Atturra)

Polaris

Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners

Secure Data Center

TenPeaks(Spark Digital)

STACK Infrastructure

Syncom

T4 Group

Telstra

Trifalga

Umbrellar

Vantage Data Centers

Vector Fibre

Verizon

Vocus

Xtreme Networks Zettagrid (DC Two)

For more information about this database visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900