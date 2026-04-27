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Oceania Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis Of 181 Existing Data Centers, 67 Upcoming Data Centers, And 70 Operators/Investors By White-Floor Area, IT Load, Rack Capacity


2026-04-27 04:16:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive Oceania Data Center Market database, detailing 181 existing and 67 upcoming colocation data centers across Australia and New Zealand. This Excel database offers insights into current and future white-floor space, IT load capacities, and retail/wholesale colocation pricing. Key highlights include Australia's dominance with over 90% of regional IT power, and upcoming power capacity in Australia alone expected to exceed 8.3 GW. Targeting data center REITs, contractors, and consultancies, this product is essential for understanding the dynamic data center landscape in Oceania.

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oceania Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Oceania hosts around 181 operational data centers, with Australia dominating the region.

Australia represents more than 90% of total regional IT power capacity, positioning it as the primary growth driver within cities like Sydney and Melbourne remain as the primary data center hubs, there is a growing push towards regional expansion into cities such as Darwin, Launceston, Geelong, and Invercargill, reflecting efforts to decentralize digital infrastructure across Oceania.

AirTrunk, NEXTDC, and CDC Data Centres rank among the leading existing data center operators by capacity across Oceania.

The region's upcoming power capacity exceeds 8.3 GW in Australia alone, nearly 5 its existing 1.7 GW base, signaling one of the strongest expansion cycles in APAC.

This database (Excel) product covers the Oceania data center market, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 181 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 67 upcoming data centers
  • Countries covered: Australia and New Zealand.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (181 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (SYD10 or Auckland Data Centre)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Note: Existing data center doesn't include China data center facilities.
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (67 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Companies Mentioned in This Report

  • (New Era Technology) Intervolve
  • 5G Networks
  • AAPT (TPG Telecom)
  • AirTrunk
  • Caduceus Systems
  • Carrier Connect Data Solutions
  • CDC Data Centres
  • Centuria REIT
  • Chorus
  • Colocity
  • Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)
  • Cundall Johnston
  • Data Centre 220
  • Data Vault
  • Datacom Group Ltd
  • DataGrid
  • DC Alliance
  • DC West
  • DCI Data Centers
  • Digital Realty
  • Digital Sense
  • Doma
  • DXN
  • Edge Centres
  • Enable Networks
  • Equinix
  • Firmus
  • Fujitsu
  • Geraldton Data Centre
  • Global Switch
  • Gold Coast Data Centre
  • Goodman
  • GreenSquareDC
  • Integer DC
  • Interactive
  • Internode Pty Ltd
  • iseek (YourDC)
  • ISPT
  • Keppel DC REIT
  • Leading Edge Data Centres
  • Lehr Consultants International
  • Localhost
  • Macquarie Telecom Group
  • Markham Real Estate Partners
  • Micron21
  • Nexion Group
  • NEXTDC
  • OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)
  • On Q Communications
  • Over the Wire
  • Perri Projects
  • PIPE Networks (TPG Telecom)
  • Plan B Limited (Atturra)
  • Polaris
  • Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN
  • Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners
  • Secure Data Center
  • TenPeaks(Spark Digital)
  • STACK Infrastructure
  • Syncom
  • T4 Group
  • Telstra
  • Trifalga
  • Umbrellar
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • Vector Fibre
  • Verizon
  • Vocus
  • Xtreme Networks
  • Zettagrid (DC Two)

For more information about this database visit

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