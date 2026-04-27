Oceania Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis Of 181 Existing Data Centers, 67 Upcoming Data Centers, And 70 Operators/Investors By White-Floor Area, IT Load, Rack Capacity
Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oceania Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Oceania hosts around 181 operational data centers, with Australia dominating the region.
Australia represents more than 90% of total regional IT power capacity, positioning it as the primary growth driver within cities like Sydney and Melbourne remain as the primary data center hubs, there is a growing push towards regional expansion into cities such as Darwin, Launceston, Geelong, and Invercargill, reflecting efforts to decentralize digital infrastructure across Oceania.
AirTrunk, NEXTDC, and CDC Data Centres rank among the leading existing data center operators by capacity across Oceania.
The region's upcoming power capacity exceeds 8.3 GW in Australia alone, nearly 5 its existing 1.7 GW base, signaling one of the strongest expansion cycles in APAC.
This database (Excel) product covers the Oceania data center market, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 181 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 67 upcoming data centers Countries covered: Australia and New Zealand. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (181 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (SYD10 or Auckland Data Centre) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Note: Existing data center doesn't include China data center facilities.
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (67 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Companies Mentioned in This Report
- (New Era Technology) Intervolve 5G Networks AAPT (TPG Telecom) AirTrunk Caduceus Systems Carrier Connect Data Solutions CDC Data Centres Centuria REIT Chorus Colocity Computer Concepts Limited (CCL) Cundall Johnston Data Centre 220 Data Vault Datacom Group Ltd DataGrid DC Alliance DC West DCI Data Centers Digital Realty Digital Sense Doma DXN Edge Centres Enable Networks Equinix Firmus Fujitsu Geraldton Data Centre Global Switch Gold Coast Data Centre Goodman GreenSquareDC Integer DC Interactive Internode Pty Ltd iseek (YourDC) ISPT Keppel DC REIT Leading Edge Data Centres Lehr Consultants International Localhost Macquarie Telecom Group Markham Real Estate Partners Micron21 Nexion Group NEXTDC OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC) On Q Communications Over the Wire Perri Projects PIPE Networks (TPG Telecom) Plan B Limited (Atturra) Polaris Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners Secure Data Center TenPeaks(Spark Digital) STACK Infrastructure Syncom T4 Group Telstra Trifalga Umbrellar Vantage Data Centers Vector Fibre Verizon Vocus Xtreme Networks Zettagrid (DC Two)
For more information about this database visit
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