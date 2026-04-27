XX HER EDITION Launches Women Focussed Fitness Competition As Global Events Return To Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As the global events industry regains momentum following a period of uncertainty, a new fitness competition is launching in Dubai, one that shifts the focus away from elite performance and toward personal progress and participation.

XX | HER EDITION, a Dubai-born female fitness event, has been created specifically for women who are new to functional fitness or returning after time away. In an industry traditionally dominated by elite athletes and high-performance competition, XX is designed to make fitness more accessible, prioritising participation and community, while making competition more approachable.

Taking place on May 14, in partnership with GMG, the debut event will welcome 160 women to take part in a 30-minute functional fitness challenge completed in pairs. The format is designed to offer women the opportunity to experience the energy of competition in a uniquely supportive and inclusive environment.

The event brings together leading home-grown concepts and international brands from GMG's portfolio – including Geant, Sun & Sand Sports and Supercare – alongside brands such as Built For Athletes and Science in Sport. All aligning with a shared vision to support women's health, fitness, and wellbeing at a grassroots level.

Hosting the event will be Rich Hayes, well-known podcast host and radio DJ, bringing his signature energy to the competition floor.

Behind XX | HER EDITION is Hannah Hall, CEO of Grassports and a seasoned event designer with over 16 years of experience delivering major sporting events across the UAE. Her portfolio includes industry-leading projects such as the DP World ILT20, Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, Arabian Warrior, and Women's Epic Arabia.

Hannah Hall comments,“Sports and fitness events need a shake-up. There has been too much focus on elite performance for too long. XX | HER EDITION is about creating a platform for everyday women, those starting out, returning, or simply looking for a new challenge in a supportive environment. Participation should be celebrated just as much as performance.“We're also seeing a shift in how brands want to engage with communities. Our partners understand that investing in real people, real journeys, and accessible fitness experiences has far greater long-term impact.” she added.

Florian Hüthmair, President – Everyday Goods, said,“We aim to be an enabler for community events by bringing active living-inspired experiences to our customers. Through partnerships like XX | HER EDITION, we're helping create welcoming spaces where women can show up, try something new, and feel supported-whether they're just starting out or returning to fitness. Our objective is simple: to bring people together through movement and create environments where communities can connect, grow, and thrive.”

“At Géant we will continue to create in-store experiences for families and beyond, becoming the everyday premium food retail space where quality is daily and shopping is exciting”, he added.

“Our strategy revolves around food culture, music & art, and sports & active living. Our objective is to make Géant a true community hub-bringing people together through curated experiences, supporting healthier everyday choices, and creating a space where families and communities can connect, discover, and thrive.”

Following its launch, XX | HER EDITION will expand into a four-event series, including indoor summer editions and a trail-based event planned for winter 2026, continuing to grow its inclusive fitness community across the region.

With its focus on accessibility, empowerment, and community, XX | HER EDITION is set to introduce a more inclusive and inspiring approach to fitness competition for women in the UAE.