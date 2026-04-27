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China Condemns Shooting Incident Near Trump at Press Dinner
(MENAFN) A shooting incident Saturday night forced US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to be evacuated from the Washington Hilton, where the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner was underway in Washington, D.C. — prompting an international response and a swift law enforcement intervention.
Beijing weighed in on Monday, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian telling reporters that the Chinese government was monitoring the situation closely. "China is following the shooting incident. China always opposes and condemns unlawful and violent acts," Lin stated.
President Trump later confirmed that a law enforcement officer had been struck by gunfire during the chaotic scene — though the officer survived the attack.
Authorities identified the suspect as Cole Allen, who was taken into custody at the Washington Hilton Hotel before he could advance further. Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche revealed just how close the situation came to a far graver outcome, stating that Allen was "feet away from breaking the perimeter" when stopped.
The incident has sent shockwaves through Washington's security establishment, raising urgent questions about protective protocols at one of the capital's most high-profile annual gatherings.
Beijing weighed in on Monday, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian telling reporters that the Chinese government was monitoring the situation closely. "China is following the shooting incident. China always opposes and condemns unlawful and violent acts," Lin stated.
President Trump later confirmed that a law enforcement officer had been struck by gunfire during the chaotic scene — though the officer survived the attack.
Authorities identified the suspect as Cole Allen, who was taken into custody at the Washington Hilton Hotel before he could advance further. Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche revealed just how close the situation came to a far graver outcome, stating that Allen was "feet away from breaking the perimeter" when stopped.
The incident has sent shockwaves through Washington's security establishment, raising urgent questions about protective protocols at one of the capital's most high-profile annual gatherings.
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