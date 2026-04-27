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MCA Proposes Amendments To Incorporation Rules, Invites Stakeholder Feedback
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 27 (KNN) The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has released a draft notification proposing amendments to the Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014, and invited stakeholder feedback.
Titled Companies (Incorporation) Amendment Rules, 2026, the draft was issued through a public notice dated April 8, 2026, and has been placed on the MCA website for consultation.
The ministry has invited suggestions and comments from stakeholders, along with justifications, through its e-consultation module. The last date for submission is May 9, 2026.
Parallel consultation on compliance framework
In addition, the MCA, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, is undertaking a broader consultation to rationalise the filing and compliance framework under the Companies Act, 2013.
A concept note outlining the proposed changes has been made available on the websites of both MCA and IICA.
Focus on full corporate lifecycle
The consultation seeks inputs across the entire corporate lifecycle, covering entry of company incorporation, operations of ongoing compliance requirements and exit with closure and winding up processes.
Stakeholders can submit their responses electronically through a dedicated online form, with the deadline set for May 15, 2026.
Aim to ease compliance burden
The initiative is part of the government's broader effort to simplify regulatory processes, improve ease of doing business and reduce compliance burdens for companies in India.
The MCA said feedback from industry participants, professionals and other stakeholders will be crucial in shaping the final framework.
(KNN Bureau)
Titled Companies (Incorporation) Amendment Rules, 2026, the draft was issued through a public notice dated April 8, 2026, and has been placed on the MCA website for consultation.
The ministry has invited suggestions and comments from stakeholders, along with justifications, through its e-consultation module. The last date for submission is May 9, 2026.
Parallel consultation on compliance framework
In addition, the MCA, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, is undertaking a broader consultation to rationalise the filing and compliance framework under the Companies Act, 2013.
A concept note outlining the proposed changes has been made available on the websites of both MCA and IICA.
Focus on full corporate lifecycle
The consultation seeks inputs across the entire corporate lifecycle, covering entry of company incorporation, operations of ongoing compliance requirements and exit with closure and winding up processes.
Stakeholders can submit their responses electronically through a dedicated online form, with the deadline set for May 15, 2026.
Aim to ease compliance burden
The initiative is part of the government's broader effort to simplify regulatory processes, improve ease of doing business and reduce compliance burdens for companies in India.
The MCA said feedback from industry participants, professionals and other stakeholders will be crucial in shaping the final framework.
(KNN Bureau)
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