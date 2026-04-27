Feel The Sound Of Winning: Music Star BOHEMIA Joins The Parimatch Squad

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Parimatch is proud to announce a new partnership with BOHEMIA, THE PUNJABI RAPPER. This artist steps into the Parimatch Squad, a project that brings together creators from different backgrounds and sounds, ​​featuring high-energy collaborations and dynamic digital content that connects music, lifestyle, and culture.



Music Star BOHEMIA Joins the Parimatch Squad



BOHEMIA is a pioneer of Punjabi rap and one of the earliest voices to bring desi hip-hop to a global audience. He is famous for his honest lyrics and amazing sound. For more than twenty years, BOHEMIA has influenced urban music in many countries. His songs tell personal stories over modern beats, making him an important voice in international hip-hop.



BOHEMIA'S journey has been shaped by life between Pakistani and American cultures, where he developed a strong sense of independence and creative freedom. He built his career by following his own path and staying true to his vision, which helped him stand out in a fast-changing music industry. His work continues to reflect a mindset focused on authenticity, resilience, and exploring new directions in music.



​​"Joining the Parimatch Squad is amazing. Music has no borders, and it can connect us all. Together with the team, we will bring fresh sounds and vibrant energy to every listener. I am excited to share this journey with fans around the world," shared BOHEMIA.



“Music brings the spirit of victory to life, and the Parimatch Squad amplifies creators who combine bold ideas and creativity in everything they do. Their sound invites people to connect, feel inspired, and celebrate achievements together,” commented a Parimatch Press Office.



Parimatch will bring fans closer to the artists through collaborations and live experiences that highlight the creativity and individuality of each member. Follow Parimatch on Instagram to stay updated on exclusive content, artist collaborations and latest updates from the Parimatch Squad.