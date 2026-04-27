UMEVO Releases Note Plus AI Voice Recorder With One-Year Complimentary Transcription Service For New Users

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- UMEVO has released Note Plus, a MagSafe-compatible AI voice recorder designed to record phone calls and in-person meetings through a single device. The release includes a transcription service plan that provides one year of complimentary unlimited transcription to all new users, followed by a continued free monthly allowance in subsequent years.

Background

The use of AI transcription tools among knowledge workers has grown alongside the broader adoption of generative AI in professional workflows. Sales teams, journalists, consultants, and researchers increasingly rely on recorded audio as source material for follow-up notes, summaries, and translated transcripts. At the same time, recording phone calls remains a technical challenge on most consumer smartphones, which do not natively support call recording and limit third-party applications through operating system permissions.

A category of MagSafe-attached recording devices has emerged in response to this gap. UMEVO Note Plus enters this category with a focus on extended free transcription access for new users.

Product Overview

Note Plus attaches magnetically to the back of MagSafe-compatible smartphones. A physical switch on the device toggles between two recording modes:

Call recording mode uses a vibration conduction sensor to capture phone conversations through the phone's chassis.

Note recording mode uses air-conduction microphones for in-person meetings, lectures, and interviews.

Recordings are processed through UMEVO's companion platform, which uses a ChatGPT-based language model to generate transcripts, translations, speaker-separated dialogue, summary documents, and mind maps. The platform supports 140 languages.

Hardware Specifications

40 hours of continuous recording per charge

60 days of standby time

64 GB of internal storage

0.12 inches in thickness, 1.06 ounces in weight

Compatibility with iOS, Android, Windows, and Linux

Transcription Service Plan

UMEVO has structured the Note Plus transcription service in three tiers:

Year 1 (Max Plan included): Unlimited AI transcription at no additional cost for all new Note Plus users.

Year 2 onward: 400 minutes of transcription per month at no cost.

Additional usage: Available on a pay-as-you-go basis without subscription commitment, starting at $0.59 per 120 minutes.

Use Cases

The device is intended for professionals whose work involves regular audio documentation. Sales professionals may use it to record client calls and generate follow-up summaries. Journalists may use it to capture phone interviews and produce transcripts. Researchers and consultants may use it to record multilingual client meetings. Students and educators may use it to convert lectures into structured notes.

Statement from UMEVO

"AI transcription has become a standard part of how many professionals process their meetings and calls," said May, CEO of UMEVO. "With Note Plus, our objective was to provide a hardware option paired with a transcription plan that allows new users to evaluate the full capability of the platform during their first year of use."

Recording Compliance

Laws governing the recording of phone calls and conversations vary by jurisdiction. Users are responsible for understanding and complying with applicable laws in their region, including any requirements regarding consent from other parties.

Availability

UMEVO Note Plus is available through the UMEVO website at [umevo] and through Amazon. The product is currently available in the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Italy, and additional markets. Pricing and full specifications are listed on the product page.