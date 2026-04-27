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Gold Falls On Steady Dollar

Gold Falls On Steady Dollar


2026-04-27 04:00:58
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold fell on Monday, pressured by a firm dollar, while higher oil prices heightened fears of inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates as US-Iran peace talks remained stalled.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $4,694.26 per ounce.

Last week, the metal lost 2.5% to snap a four-week winning streak.

US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.9% to $4,697.60.

Spot silver fell 0.3% to $75.48 per ounce, platinum lost 0.3% to $2,005.15, and palladium was down 0.3% at $1,492.22.

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The Peninsula

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