Come Back Home, Bharat Needs Your Talent: Sridhar Vembu To Indians In US

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Zoho's Chief Scientist and Co‐founder Sridhar Vembu on Monday urged Indians living in the United States to“come back home” and help build India's technological prowess.

He said that the respect Indians command globally along with the country's prosperity and security, will depend on India's technological prowess.

Vembu posted an open letter on X addressing“brothers and sisters from Bharat,” recalling his own migration 37 years ago to America with no money but "with a good education and cultural heritage from Bharat."

"You achieved outstanding success. America was good to us. For that we must remain grateful - gratitude is our Bharatiya way," he added.

However, a significant number of Americans currently believe that Indians "take away" American jobs and our success in America was unfairly earned, he added.

The number of people who hold such views in the US "may be not the majority but not too far from it either," Vembu said.

He said Indians are just bystanders in US politics, adding that they can only choose between the“hard right” and the“woke left,” and warned that neither side guarantees respect for Indians abroad.

"You may think the next election will fix this, but your choice would be between people who hate our Bharatiya civilisation and people who hate civilisation itself. That is the "hard right" vs "woke left" battle," Vembu wrote.

He urged those who achieved success in America to return and help build India with technological prowess.“As we develop that prowess in India, our civilisational strength will assert itself,” he wrote.

"If India remains poor, the woke left will give us moral lectures with pity and the hard right, different moral lectures with scorn ("hellhole") and we must not confuse either with respect," the post said.

"As difficult as it is for many of you to contemplate this, please come back home. Bharat Mata needs your talent. Our vast youthful population needs the technology leadership you gained over the years to guide them towards prosperity. Let's do it with a missionary zeal," he concluded.

Sridhar Vembu's post came as the H‐1B visa program, widely used by US technology firms to hire foreign workers, faced new pressure from US administration.

A group of Republican lawmakers has proposed legislation seeking a three‐year suspension of the H‐1B program, arguing it has been misused to replace American workers with low‐cost foreign labour.

-IANS

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