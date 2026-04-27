403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Oman Pushes Diplomatic Efforts to Ease Tensions Over Hormuz
(MENAFN) Oman’s foreign minister has emphasized the need for diplomatic engagement to secure long-term freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as maritime movement remains strained following recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran, according to reports.
Badr Albusaidi revealed that he held discussions with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, regarding the situation in the strategic waterway, describing the talks as constructive.
“As littoral states, we recognize our shared responsibility to the international community and the urgent humanitarian need to free the seafarers held for far too long,” he wrote on the US social media company X.
He stressed that resolving the crisis would require sustained diplomatic efforts and workable solutions. “Much diplomacy is required and practical solutions to ensure lasting freedom of navigation,” he added.
Araghchi traveled to Muscat from Islamabad on Saturday to engage with Omani officials, as part of broader mediation efforts led by Pakistan aimed at reducing tensions between Iran and the United States. After concluding his visit to Oman, he returned to Pakistan on Sunday to continue discussions with officials there regarding the possibility of a second round of negotiations with Washington. He later departed for Moscow to hold further talks with Russian authorities.
Previous negotiations between Iran and the US took place in Islamabad two weeks earlier but did not result in a breakthrough, according to reports.
Those discussions followed a ceasefire arrangement brokered by Pakistan on April 8, which was subsequently extended by US President Donald Trump.
Although preparations are ongoing for renewed dialogue, several contentious issues remain unresolved. These include disputes over the Strait of Hormuz, restrictions imposed by the US on Iranian ports, and concerns surrounding Iran’s enriched uranium program, according to reports.
Badr Albusaidi revealed that he held discussions with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, regarding the situation in the strategic waterway, describing the talks as constructive.
“As littoral states, we recognize our shared responsibility to the international community and the urgent humanitarian need to free the seafarers held for far too long,” he wrote on the US social media company X.
He stressed that resolving the crisis would require sustained diplomatic efforts and workable solutions. “Much diplomacy is required and practical solutions to ensure lasting freedom of navigation,” he added.
Araghchi traveled to Muscat from Islamabad on Saturday to engage with Omani officials, as part of broader mediation efforts led by Pakistan aimed at reducing tensions between Iran and the United States. After concluding his visit to Oman, he returned to Pakistan on Sunday to continue discussions with officials there regarding the possibility of a second round of negotiations with Washington. He later departed for Moscow to hold further talks with Russian authorities.
Previous negotiations between Iran and the US took place in Islamabad two weeks earlier but did not result in a breakthrough, according to reports.
Those discussions followed a ceasefire arrangement brokered by Pakistan on April 8, which was subsequently extended by US President Donald Trump.
Although preparations are ongoing for renewed dialogue, several contentious issues remain unresolved. These include disputes over the Strait of Hormuz, restrictions imposed by the US on Iranian ports, and concerns surrounding Iran’s enriched uranium program, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment