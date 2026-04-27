Trinamool Congress Councillor Arrested In Bengal's Burdwan

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 27 (IANS) A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor of Ward 22 of Burdwan town, West Bnegal, was arrested on charges of obstructing police work.

A team of Central forces and police raided the accused's house early on Monday morning and arrested him.

The accused has been identified as Narugopal Bhakat.

It has been reported that an incident of unrest broke out between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP in Ward No. 22 of Burdwan town on Saturday. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene. Allegations surfaced that Narugopal was obstructing the police investigation.

Specifically, he is alleged to have personally stood guard and prevented the police from entering the area. He also reportedly became involved in an altercation with the police personnel. During this exchange, Narugopal told the police that they cannot enter the locality to conduct an investigation without first notifying the local councillor. Consequently, a complaint was lodged against the Trinamool councillor in connection with this incident.

Subsequently, just two days before the second phase of voting, the police arrested him. He would be produced before a district court later in the day.

The second and final phase of voting in West Bengal is scheduled for Wednesday.

Assembly constituencies in East Burdwan district will go to the polls on that day. Ahead of this, the arrest of the Trinamool councillor has led to tension in the locality. More forces were deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident and as a precautionary measure.

The Election Commission is seeking to bolster security arrangements ahead of the second phase of polling. They are committed to ensuring a free, fair and peaceful election process. The arrest was made as part of its preventive measures, said officials.

The remaining 142 constituencies will go to the polls in the second and final phase of voting on April 29. Counting of votes will be held on May 4.