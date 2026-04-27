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Iran Proposes Phased Deal on Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran has reportedly put forward a diplomatic proposal aimed at easing regional tensions by reopening the Strait of Hormuz and extending or pausing military confrontation, while postponing detailed nuclear negotiations to a later stage, according to media reports.
The proposal was said to have been delivered to the United States through intermediary countries, including Pakistan, as efforts continue to break a stalemate over Iran’s nuclear program. The plan is described as an attempt to shift focus away from disputed uranium enrichment issues toward immediate measures such as restoring maritime traffic and easing economic pressure.
Under the reported framework, a ceasefire would either be extended for a longer period or made permanent, with nuclear talks beginning only after restrictions on shipping routes are lifted and the strategic waterway is reopened. US officials familiar with the discussions indicated that the White House has received the proposal but has not yet decided whether to pursue it.
US President Donald Trump is expected to convene a high-level meeting with senior national security advisers in the Situation Room to assess the diplomatic impasse and consider potential next steps. He has also expressed support for maintaining pressure on Iran through continued restrictions on maritime routes, arguing that such measures could intensify internal economic strain.
Meanwhile, diplomatic activity has increased across multiple countries. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held discussions in Pakistan and Oman focusing on regional de-escalation efforts, and has since traveled to Russia for further talks with senior officials, including President Vladimir Putin.
According to statements attributed to US officials, the negotiations remain complex, with both sides holding firm positions. Earlier rounds of talks held in Islamabad in mid-April did not result in an agreement to resolve the ongoing conflict.
Despite ongoing engagement through intermediaries, no breakthrough has yet been reached, and discussions continue amid broader regional instability involving maritime security and nuclear concerns.
The proposal was said to have been delivered to the United States through intermediary countries, including Pakistan, as efforts continue to break a stalemate over Iran’s nuclear program. The plan is described as an attempt to shift focus away from disputed uranium enrichment issues toward immediate measures such as restoring maritime traffic and easing economic pressure.
Under the reported framework, a ceasefire would either be extended for a longer period or made permanent, with nuclear talks beginning only after restrictions on shipping routes are lifted and the strategic waterway is reopened. US officials familiar with the discussions indicated that the White House has received the proposal but has not yet decided whether to pursue it.
US President Donald Trump is expected to convene a high-level meeting with senior national security advisers in the Situation Room to assess the diplomatic impasse and consider potential next steps. He has also expressed support for maintaining pressure on Iran through continued restrictions on maritime routes, arguing that such measures could intensify internal economic strain.
Meanwhile, diplomatic activity has increased across multiple countries. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held discussions in Pakistan and Oman focusing on regional de-escalation efforts, and has since traveled to Russia for further talks with senior officials, including President Vladimir Putin.
According to statements attributed to US officials, the negotiations remain complex, with both sides holding firm positions. Earlier rounds of talks held in Islamabad in mid-April did not result in an agreement to resolve the ongoing conflict.
Despite ongoing engagement through intermediaries, no breakthrough has yet been reached, and discussions continue amid broader regional instability involving maritime security and nuclear concerns.
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