Shaping Young Minds: Dr Priti Adani Marks 25 Years Of Adani Public School, Mundra

MENAFN - IANS) Mundra (Kutch), April 27 (IANS) Underscoring the Adani Foundation's focus on accessible, holistic and future-ready education, Adani Public School (APS), Mundra, has completed 25 years of shaping young minds, marking its Silver Jubilee with a deeply moving celebration that brought together students, alumni, parents and educators in a shared moment of pride and reflection, it was announced on Monday.

The occasion also marked the inauguration of an indoor sports complex and a state-of-the-art auditorium in Kutch, reinforcing the school's focus on holistic development.

The celebrations were led by Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, whose vision for the school took shape in 2001.

While the project was already underway, the Gujarat earthquake accelerated its execution, with education emerging as a source of stability and hope for the community.

"As Adani Public School completes 25 years, this moment celebrates far more than an institution. It honours dreams nurtured and futures shaped. At this milestone, my hope is that every student leaves with the confidence to dream without limits, the resilience to rise after every fall, and the humility to give back. Every child here carries the promise of India's future, and it is this promise that inspires purposeful action,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

Dr Priti Adani said that 25 years ago, a simple thought took root on the windswept coast of Kutch, that every child deserves an education that opens a window to the world.

From an initial cohort of 233 students and 27 teachers to a thriving institution with over 2,300 students and more than 100 educators, the school continues to be anchored in its belief in holistic education and dignity in equality.

“What began as a small ray of hope has grown into a radiant lamp, illuminating lives and communities. This journey belongs to every teacher who believed, every parent who trusted, and every child who dared to dream,” said Dr Priti Adani.

The celebrations unfolded as a tribute to this journey, beginning with a traditional welcome by the Bagpiper Band and National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets.

Innovation and creativity came alive through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and robotics exhibits, alongside curated art workstations and performances that reflected a culture of inquiry and expression, according to the Foundation.

The occasion also marked the inauguration of an indoor sports complex, featuring facilities for badminton, pickleball and table tennis, along with a state-of-the-art auditorium with a seating capacity of 558, making it among the largest of its kind in Kutch.

A defining moment of the event was Dr Adani's interaction with alumni, parents and student achievers, underscoring the enduring bond between the institution and the community it serves.

Through its network of more than 43 schools across India, including 35 Adani Public Schools, four Adani Vidya Mandir schools, and two Project Schools, the Adani Foundation is creating spaces where education becomes a pathway to opportunity.