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IDF Shoots Palestinian Man in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli forces reportedly shot a Palestinian man near the separation barrier north of Jerusalem on Sunday evening, while further incidents involving the destruction of agricultural land and olive trees were recorded across different parts of the occupied West Bank, according to reports citing local sources.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated that its teams in Ramallah treated a man who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg near the separation wall in the town of Al-Ram. He was later transferred to a hospital for medical care.
According to reports, such incidents often occur when Palestinians attempt to cross the separation barrier toward Jerusalem and areas inside Israel for work.
Separately, in the central West Bank, olive trees were reportedly uprooted in the town of Turmus Ayya, northeast of Ramallah. A local resident, Abdullah Awwad, said that bulldozers entered farmland near his home and carried out extensive clearing operations affecting agricultural land.
He said the actions took place without prior notice or legal documentation being presented to landowners. According to his account, around 200 olive trees were uprooted in the latest incident, in addition to approximately 400 trees destroyed the previous night, many of them mature and decades old. He also claimed that a water supply line serving his home was taken and redirected toward a nearby settlement outpost.
“These attacks aim to force Palestinians from their homes and lands so they can seize them,” he said.
In a separate development in the northern West Bank, two Palestinians were detained during military raids, according to reports from the Palestinian news agency Wafa. One individual was arrested after a raid on a home in Attil near Tulkarm, while another was detained during an operation in Kafr Thulth south of Qalqilya.
Israeli forces regularly conduct raids and enforcement operations across the West Bank, which often include arrests and confrontations, according to reports.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated that its teams in Ramallah treated a man who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg near the separation wall in the town of Al-Ram. He was later transferred to a hospital for medical care.
According to reports, such incidents often occur when Palestinians attempt to cross the separation barrier toward Jerusalem and areas inside Israel for work.
Separately, in the central West Bank, olive trees were reportedly uprooted in the town of Turmus Ayya, northeast of Ramallah. A local resident, Abdullah Awwad, said that bulldozers entered farmland near his home and carried out extensive clearing operations affecting agricultural land.
He said the actions took place without prior notice or legal documentation being presented to landowners. According to his account, around 200 olive trees were uprooted in the latest incident, in addition to approximately 400 trees destroyed the previous night, many of them mature and decades old. He also claimed that a water supply line serving his home was taken and redirected toward a nearby settlement outpost.
“These attacks aim to force Palestinians from their homes and lands so they can seize them,” he said.
In a separate development in the northern West Bank, two Palestinians were detained during military raids, according to reports from the Palestinian news agency Wafa. One individual was arrested after a raid on a home in Attil near Tulkarm, while another was detained during an operation in Kafr Thulth south of Qalqilya.
Israeli forces regularly conduct raids and enforcement operations across the West Bank, which often include arrests and confrontations, according to reports.
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