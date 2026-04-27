403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Samsung Claims Top Global Spot in Consumer Reports Ratings for Third Consecutive Year with Galaxy S26 Ultra
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Samsung Electronics has once again secured its position at the top of the premium smartphone market as the Galaxy S26 Ultra earned the number one global ranking from Consumer Reports. With a total score of 88 points, the flagship device launched this year to critical acclaim, specifically highlighted for its innovative built-in Privacy Display. This achievement marks the third consecutive year that Samsung has led these prestigious ratings, reinforcing the brand's dominance in high-end mobile technology and building upon the strong performance legacy of previous generations.
The sweep extends across the Samsung ecosystem, as the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra followed closely in second and third place with 87 points each. The Galaxy S25+ rounded out the top tier in fourth place with 86 points, alongside other global brands. According to the latest evaluation results, the Galaxy S26 Ultra achieved a perfect 5/5 rating across seven essential categories, including screen quality, rear camera performance, durability, ease of use, and battery life. This consistent performance across the board solidified its top spot against a competitive field of thirty devices.
A significant driver of this year's success was the phone's record-breaking battery performance. Consumer Reports’ rigorous benchmark tests, conducted under real-world usage scenarios like streaming YouTube videos in dark mode, clocked the Galaxy S26 Ultra at an exceptional 51 hours and 30 minutes of battery life. It was the only device in its category to achieve a perfect score for battery endurance among the top 30. These results reflect substantial engineering improvements over previous generations, as battery performance rose from a rating of "very good" to "excellent." This leap was supported by an increase in charging power from 45W to 60W and an additional 3.5 hours of usage time compared to its predecessor.
Beyond endurance, the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s top ranking is attributed to its advanced internal architecture. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is specifically optimized for Galaxy devices and supported by a 21% improvement in cooling efficiency. This hardware synergy ensures high stability and performance across various usage scenarios, with internal testing revealing a 39% increase in neural processing capabilities, a 19% boost in CPU performance, and a 24% enhancement in GPU power. This technical foundation is complemented by the superior visual experience of the Dynamic AMOLED display, which features high resolution, an adaptive refresh rate, and the new Privacy Display technology designed to protect user data from unauthorized viewing.
The device further separates itself from the competition with a ProVisual Engine-powered imaging system that delivers high-resolution photography, particularly in challenging low-light conditions. These hardware strengths are integrated with a comprehensive suite of Galaxy AI tools, including instant translation, writing assistance, and content summarization. New Agentic AI capabilities enable automated multitasking across various apps, while the Call Screening feature provides summaries of caller intent and blocks unwanted spam. Combined with proactive security alerts and a robust, lightweight design, the Galaxy S26 Ultra offers a personalized and secure user experience that sets a new benchmark for the industry.
The sweep extends across the Samsung ecosystem, as the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra followed closely in second and third place with 87 points each. The Galaxy S25+ rounded out the top tier in fourth place with 86 points, alongside other global brands. According to the latest evaluation results, the Galaxy S26 Ultra achieved a perfect 5/5 rating across seven essential categories, including screen quality, rear camera performance, durability, ease of use, and battery life. This consistent performance across the board solidified its top spot against a competitive field of thirty devices.
A significant driver of this year's success was the phone's record-breaking battery performance. Consumer Reports’ rigorous benchmark tests, conducted under real-world usage scenarios like streaming YouTube videos in dark mode, clocked the Galaxy S26 Ultra at an exceptional 51 hours and 30 minutes of battery life. It was the only device in its category to achieve a perfect score for battery endurance among the top 30. These results reflect substantial engineering improvements over previous generations, as battery performance rose from a rating of "very good" to "excellent." This leap was supported by an increase in charging power from 45W to 60W and an additional 3.5 hours of usage time compared to its predecessor.
Beyond endurance, the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s top ranking is attributed to its advanced internal architecture. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is specifically optimized for Galaxy devices and supported by a 21% improvement in cooling efficiency. This hardware synergy ensures high stability and performance across various usage scenarios, with internal testing revealing a 39% increase in neural processing capabilities, a 19% boost in CPU performance, and a 24% enhancement in GPU power. This technical foundation is complemented by the superior visual experience of the Dynamic AMOLED display, which features high resolution, an adaptive refresh rate, and the new Privacy Display technology designed to protect user data from unauthorized viewing.
The device further separates itself from the competition with a ProVisual Engine-powered imaging system that delivers high-resolution photography, particularly in challenging low-light conditions. These hardware strengths are integrated with a comprehensive suite of Galaxy AI tools, including instant translation, writing assistance, and content summarization. New Agentic AI capabilities enable automated multitasking across various apps, while the Call Screening feature provides summaries of caller intent and blocks unwanted spam. Combined with proactive security alerts and a robust, lightweight design, the Galaxy S26 Ultra offers a personalized and secure user experience that sets a new benchmark for the industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment