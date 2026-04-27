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GUESTS STAYING AT THE PENINSULA HOTELS ARE NEVER EARLY OR LATE: THEY’RE ON PENINSULA TIME
(MENAFN- PRCO) Almost 20 years ago, the team at The Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel realised a growing trend: an increasing number of guests were arriving in the early morning, long before the traditional afternoon check-in time. These travellers, many of whom had come to the U.S. on overnight flights from other countries, did not want to wait for the customary late-afternoon hour to check into their rooms; they sought immediate access so they could rest, freshen up, and begin their stay on a high note.
These episodes planted the seed for what would eventually become one of The Peninsula Hotels’ most popular and distinctive brand-wide guest benefits: Peninsula Time. Today, the programme is available at all 12 Peninsula properties around the world. The complimentary benefit allows guests who book directly on The Peninsula website or with a preferred advisor to check in as early as 6 am on arrival day and check out as late as 10 pm on departure da– – effectively giving them 19 extra hours to enjoy their chosen destination. This level of flexibility remains one of the most generous and distinctive group-wide timeaccess benefits in the global hospitality industry and recent Peninsula data shows the majority of guests are using it enthusiastically.
For today’s travellers, such extra time is the ultimate luxur– – and as the brand’s newly released campaign film illustrates, the possibilities it affords are nearly boundless. It might mean stepping into a room straight after a sunrise landing from Tokyo or enjoying an unhurried final evening in New York before a latenight departure. Guests at Peninsula properties around the world can opt to use this complimentary extra time however they choose – whether by luxuriating in the comfort of their elegant accommodations, exploring local attractions at a more leisurely pace, or simply letting themselves be guided by imagination and surprise.
“ “With Peninsula Time we wanted to reimagine what time means for the modern luxury traveller and let them seize the special moments that make travel unforgettable, without the pressures of the cl”ck,” said Gareth Roberts, The Pen’nsula’s Chief Operating Off“cer. “Removing the boundaries of standard check-in and check-out times allows our guests to move at their o–n rhythm – to linger in the moments that matter, follow a spark of spontaneity, and let the day unfold seamlessly, without ”constraints.”
The programme is one of many through which The Peninsula offers guests a completely bespoke stay experience. By accommodating the needs of visitors around the world who are often on different schedules than those of their destination cities, Peninsula Time also reflects the brand’s larger commitment to cultural understanding and guest care.
“It delights us that so many of our travellers know of, and make use of, this programm”,” said Rober“s. “All over the globe, we have guests letting our hotel teams‘k’ow ‘I’ll be arriving on Peni’s”la Time’.”
These episodes planted the seed for what would eventually become one of The Peninsula Hotels’ most popular and distinctive brand-wide guest benefits: Peninsula Time. Today, the programme is available at all 12 Peninsula properties around the world. The complimentary benefit allows guests who book directly on The Peninsula website or with a preferred advisor to check in as early as 6 am on arrival day and check out as late as 10 pm on departure da– – effectively giving them 19 extra hours to enjoy their chosen destination. This level of flexibility remains one of the most generous and distinctive group-wide timeaccess benefits in the global hospitality industry and recent Peninsula data shows the majority of guests are using it enthusiastically.
For today’s travellers, such extra time is the ultimate luxur– – and as the brand’s newly released campaign film illustrates, the possibilities it affords are nearly boundless. It might mean stepping into a room straight after a sunrise landing from Tokyo or enjoying an unhurried final evening in New York before a latenight departure. Guests at Peninsula properties around the world can opt to use this complimentary extra time however they choose – whether by luxuriating in the comfort of their elegant accommodations, exploring local attractions at a more leisurely pace, or simply letting themselves be guided by imagination and surprise.
“ “With Peninsula Time we wanted to reimagine what time means for the modern luxury traveller and let them seize the special moments that make travel unforgettable, without the pressures of the cl”ck,” said Gareth Roberts, The Pen’nsula’s Chief Operating Off“cer. “Removing the boundaries of standard check-in and check-out times allows our guests to move at their o–n rhythm – to linger in the moments that matter, follow a spark of spontaneity, and let the day unfold seamlessly, without ”constraints.”
The programme is one of many through which The Peninsula offers guests a completely bespoke stay experience. By accommodating the needs of visitors around the world who are often on different schedules than those of their destination cities, Peninsula Time also reflects the brand’s larger commitment to cultural understanding and guest care.
“It delights us that so many of our travellers know of, and make use of, this programm”,” said Rober“s. “All over the globe, we have guests letting our hotel teams‘k’ow ‘I’ll be arriving on Peni’s”la Time’.”
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