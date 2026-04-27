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Hezbollah Claims Missile Strike on Israeli Forces Amid Continued Clashes
(MENAFN) Hezbollah said it carried out an anti-tank missile attack early Monday targeting a gathering of Israeli troops and military vehicles in the Tal al-Nahas area near Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon, according to reports citing a statement from the group.
The statement said the operation hit Israeli forces positioned close to the border region.
On Sunday, the Israeli military reported that one soldier was killed and six others were injured during fighting in southern Lebanon. It added that three of the wounded were in serious condition while two sustained moderate injuries, without clarifying the timing of the incident.
Hezbollah also stated that it conducted a series of strikes against Israeli positions in southern Lebanon, describing the actions as a response to what it called violations of a ceasefire agreement, according to reports.
The latest escalation comes amid ongoing cross-border hostilities that intensified after a Hezbollah-linked attack on March 2. Since then, Israeli forces have expanded air and ground operations in southern Lebanon.
Tensions in the wider region have remained high following earlier military developments involving US and Israeli strikes on Iran, according to reports.
Since early March, Lebanese authorities say more than 2,500 people have been killed and over one million displaced as a result of continued Israeli military operations in the country.
The statement said the operation hit Israeli forces positioned close to the border region.
On Sunday, the Israeli military reported that one soldier was killed and six others were injured during fighting in southern Lebanon. It added that three of the wounded were in serious condition while two sustained moderate injuries, without clarifying the timing of the incident.
Hezbollah also stated that it conducted a series of strikes against Israeli positions in southern Lebanon, describing the actions as a response to what it called violations of a ceasefire agreement, according to reports.
The latest escalation comes amid ongoing cross-border hostilities that intensified after a Hezbollah-linked attack on March 2. Since then, Israeli forces have expanded air and ground operations in southern Lebanon.
Tensions in the wider region have remained high following earlier military developments involving US and Israeli strikes on Iran, according to reports.
Since early March, Lebanese authorities say more than 2,500 people have been killed and over one million displaced as a result of continued Israeli military operations in the country.
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