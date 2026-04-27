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Hezbollah Launches Three Attacks on Israeli Forces in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Hezbollah launched three separate attacks against Israeli military positions across southern Lebanon on Sunday, citing ongoing ceasefire violations and strikes on Lebanese towns as justification for the escalation.
In consecutive statements, the Iran-backed militant group declared the operations were conducted "in defense of Lebanon and its people," directly linking the offensive action to what it described as persistent Israeli breaches of an existing truce arrangement.
Among the strikes, Hezbollah deployed a drone swarm against a newly erected Israeli artillery position in Bayyada. The group separately acknowledged two additional drone operations — one targeting a gathering of Israeli soldiers and another directed at a military unit — both carried out in the town of Taybeh. Hezbollah reported casualties among Israeli forces across all three incidents, though no figures or further specifics were provided.
The latest violence forms part of a broader and rapidly deteriorating conflict. Israel has conducted sustained airstrikes and a ground offensive in Lebanon's south since Hezbollah launched a cross-border attack on March 2. Tensions in the wider region escalated further after the US and Israel jointly initiated an air campaign against Iran on February 28.
Lebanese authorities report that the intensified Israeli military campaign since March 2 has claimed nearly 2,500 lives and forced more than one million people from their homes.
A ceasefire agreement first brokered on April 16 has faced repeated violations attributed to Israel. However, on Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon had reached an agreement to extend the truce by three weeks, following a second round of high-level talks held at the White House.
In consecutive statements, the Iran-backed militant group declared the operations were conducted "in defense of Lebanon and its people," directly linking the offensive action to what it described as persistent Israeli breaches of an existing truce arrangement.
Among the strikes, Hezbollah deployed a drone swarm against a newly erected Israeli artillery position in Bayyada. The group separately acknowledged two additional drone operations — one targeting a gathering of Israeli soldiers and another directed at a military unit — both carried out in the town of Taybeh. Hezbollah reported casualties among Israeli forces across all three incidents, though no figures or further specifics were provided.
The latest violence forms part of a broader and rapidly deteriorating conflict. Israel has conducted sustained airstrikes and a ground offensive in Lebanon's south since Hezbollah launched a cross-border attack on March 2. Tensions in the wider region escalated further after the US and Israel jointly initiated an air campaign against Iran on February 28.
Lebanese authorities report that the intensified Israeli military campaign since March 2 has claimed nearly 2,500 lives and forced more than one million people from their homes.
A ceasefire agreement first brokered on April 16 has faced repeated violations attributed to Israel. However, on Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon had reached an agreement to extend the truce by three weeks, following a second round of high-level talks held at the White House.
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