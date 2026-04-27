PMLA Case: ED Searches 11 Locations In Punjab Against Ex-DIG Bhullar

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted searches across 11 locations including Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Nabha and Jalandhar, under the PMLA Act, 2002, in connection with cases related to former Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and others, officials said.

According to ED, the searches are linked to the accused, associates, and suspected benamidars and the search operation aims to trace further proceeds of crime, identify benami assets, and gather evidence related to money laundering.

CBI's Predicate Offences

The officials said that the action arises from predicate offences registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation's Chandigarh unit relating to allegations of demand of illegal gratification through a middleman for settlement of a criminal case, along with detection of assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

Last year in October, CBI registered a fresh case of disproportionate assets, which involves acquiring assets beyond the known source of income, against arrested and suspended Punjab Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar.

CBI had arrested Bhullar while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs five lakhs. However, during subsequent searches, CBI recovered Rs 7.5 crores cash, 2.5 kg gold jewellery, 26 luxury watches, high-end cars and documents of immovable assets.

The investigative agency registered a fresh case of disproportionate assets, which involves acquiring assets beyond the known source of income.

A 2009-batch IPS officer, Bhullar, was arrested by the CBI at his office in Chandigarh following a complaint on October 11 that the officer had allegedly demanded a bribe through a middleman to settle an FIR filed against the complainant. (ANI)

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