Mamata Banerjee Says 'Victory Of Maa-Mati-Manush' Is Matter Of Time

'Victory is a matter of time': Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed confidence in her party's electoral prospects, citing overwhelming public support during recent 'padyatras' and 'Janasabhas', and asserted that the "victory of Maa-Mati-Manush" is "a matter of time."

Sharing a post on X ahead of the second phase Assembly election, Banerjee said, "The extraordinary enthusiasm, the genuine warmth, the spontaneous emotional outpouring of ordinary people at yesterday's padyatra and janasabhas have moved me in ways that words can only approximate. This is a bond forged over years of standing together through every challenge this land has faced. The victory of Maa-Mati-Manush is no longer a matter of prediction. It is a matter of time."

Banerjee attacks 'divisive, destructive forces'

Emphasising Bengal's cultural and historical identity, the Chief Minister said the state has long stood as a "beacon of harmony" and civilisational pride. The extraordinary enthusiasm, the genuine warmth, the spontaneous emotional outpouring of ordinary people at yesterday's padyatra and janasabhas have moved me in ways that words can only approximate. This is a bond, forged over years of standing together through every challenge... twitter/VLvPKoKGky - Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 27, 2026 Launching an attack on the opposition in the state, she warned that the state has no place for divisive, destructive forces who seek to deprive Bengal of its rightful dues and tarnish its heritage.

"This sacred land of Bengal has, since time immemorial, stood as a beacon of harmony, culture, and civilisational pride. It has no place for divisive, destructive forces who seek to deprive Bengal of its rightful dues, tarnish its heritage, and ride their lust for power over the dignity of its people. They will receive the only response they deserve. A decisive, democratic reckoning from the vigilant and united people of Bengal," she wrote in her X post.

Highlights Development Initiatives

Banerjee further highlighted her government's development initiatives, asserting that no "malicious force" can obstruct the state's progress. "The momentum of development has touched every corner of this state. No malicious force can halt it. Our people-centric welfare initiatives are the protective shield of Bengal's citizens, and no power on earth has the authority to snatch them away. I remain firmly confident that the people will continue to stand for Bengal's development, peace, and progress as they always have," she added.

Appeal to Voters

As the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections move into high gear, Banerjee appealed to voters ahead of the second phase of polling and urged citizens to support her party's candidates. "To protect our language, our culture, and the proud legacy of this land, I humbly appeal to every citizen, irrespective of caste, creed, religion, or background, to press the Joraphool symbol on 29th April and ensure a resounding victory for all Maa-Mati-Manush candidates," she said.

High-Stakes Second Phase

West Bengal is under poll fever with polling for the second phase of elections scheduled on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. The state has recorded a massive 93.2% voter turnout in the first phase of the elections, a record-breaking figure that has both the TMC and the BJP claiming a decisive lead. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a high-profile public meeting in the region earlier in the day. (ANI)

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