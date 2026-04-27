Jaishankar Extends King's Day Wishes, Vows To Boost Netherlands Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday extended his wishes to Netherlands Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen on the occasion of King's Day. Jaishankar reiterated his commitment to strengthen a multi-faceted relationship. In a post on X, he said, "Best Wishes to FM Tom Berendsen, the Government and people of the Netherlands on the occasion of King's Day. Committed to strengthening our multi-faceted relationship." Best Wishes to FM Tom Berendsen, the Government and people of the Netherlands on the occasion of King's Day. @ministerBZ Committed to strengthening our multi-faceted relationship. twitter/nNTELdhThL - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 27, 2026

Upcoming Visit to Boost Cooperation

Earlier on April 24, Ambassador of the Netherlands to India Marisa Gerards, said that there will be a big visit soon from the nation. Gerards, while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the King's Day 2026 celebration hosted by the Embassy, said that India and the Netherlands will work together on trade, AI, semiconductors, etc. She said, "We will strategically strengthen our relationship. Very soon, there will be a big visit coming up where we will announce it as well. We think in this time and age, you need trusted friends. We need to work together on trade and investment, also in innovation, high tech, semiconductor AI, and innovation in the sectors of agriculture, water, energy, and shipping... These are all subjects where we will do more together."

A 'Steady' and 'Progressing' Relationship

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also attended the celebration hosted by the Embassy at the Ambassador's Residence. While addressing the gathering, Singh said, "These are two countries and two nations which have traditionally shared a deep bond over the centuries. In a world beset with geopolitical situations and constantly changing dynamics, it is indeed a compliment that this relationship between the two nations, the two governments, has been steady and at the same time has been progressing from one level to another... The Indian diaspora, those small in number in the Netherlands, is very actively engaged... We have collaborations in water, agriculture, and high tech."

Strong Diplomatic and Commercial Relations

India and the Netherlands established diplomatic relations in 1947. Today, India and the Netherlands enjoy strong political, economic and commercial relations. (ANI)

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