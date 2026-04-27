Smriti Irani Lauds EC For Orderly Bengal Polls, Slams TMC

Irani Praises EC, Slams TMC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani on Monday praised the arrangements made by security forces and the Election Commission during the election process in West Bengal, saying they ensured transparent and orderly polling. She also accused the Trinamool Congress of trying to "tarnish the atmosphere" instead of focusing on development issues.

Speaking to ANI in Kolkata, Irani said, "After the first phase, the Home Minister gave a statement before the nation, and the way in which the paramilitary forces and the Election Commission have ensured orderly arrangements with transparency for the protection of the public and voters in West Bengal, they are worthy of commendation." "I believe that in this entire campaign, the BJP workers and our leadership are talking about the development of Bengal. From the TMC's side, they have opened a front on Jhal Muri to tarnish the atmosphere. The public has now seen proof of how serious they are about Bengal's development," she said.

BJP Confident of Victory

Further, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed confidence that voters in West Bengal have decided to bring the BJP to power, saying that after the ongoing phases of polling, a BJP-led government will be formed when results are declared on May 4. "This time, the people of Bengal have made up their minds to form a government under the leadership of the BJP. The first phase of voting has already taken place, and the second phase of voting will be held on April 29. When the results come on May 4, a government will be formed under the leadership of the BJP," Pradhan told ANI.

High Voter Turnout in First Phase

The first phase of polling on April 23 saw a staggering 92.35 per cent voter turnout across the State. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The second phase of polling will take place on April 29, and the results will be declared on May 4, along with Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

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