From Hong Kong To Paris: Tearline Is Building The Intelligent Execution Layer For An Agentic Future

In Hong Kong, the message was blunt: AI agents don't use Web3 - they run it.

Weeks later in Paris, that same idea carried into deeper, closed-door conversations with some of Europe's most technical builders.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

BVI, 27th April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE Across major global stages - from Asia's fastest-moving crypto hubs to Europe's core builder circles - Tearline has been consistently showing up, not just to participate in the narrative, but to shape it.

In a market where sentiment can flip overnight, the real divide is no longer between bull and bear, but between those reacting to noise and those executing with conviction. Tearline has chosen the latter - focusing on a longer-term shift toward an agent-driven Web3 and quietly laying down what it calls the“Intelligent Execution Layer”.

Global Presence: Bridging Borders and Building Belief







Real impact is often measured by physical presence and the strength of the community behind a vision. Over the past months, Tearline has maintained an aggressive global footprint, moving from the tech hubs of Asia to the historic centers of Europe. In Hong Kong, Tearline's message was clear: AI agents don't use Web3, they run it. This shift in perspective, viewing AI not as a tool for users but as the primary operators of the blockchain, resonated with a global audience looking for the next structural evolution of the industry.

This momentum carried over to Paris Blockchain Week, where the team engaged in alpha conversations with the brightest minds in European tech. Whether in Hong Kong or Paris, the narrative remained consistent: building in this space requires a touch of romanticism and a lot of grit. As the team noted during ETH CC, seeing builders fly 30 hours from Australia or NYC just to be in the same room is the ultimate testament to the belief in this technology. Tearline thrives within this“hardcore builder” culture, proving that the most valuable networks are built in person.

Technical Evolution: Iterating the Frontier

While the team was vocal on the global stage, the core of Tearline's accumulation phase is its relentless technical iteration. The project is moving beyond simple automation toward a sophisticated framework of“Proof of Agent”. This concept acknowledges a future where AI agents will perform significantly more on-chain transactions than humans, requiring a specialized execution layer that is secure, scalable, and intelligent. The technical milestones speak for themselves. Tearline's FlowAgent has already surpassed 17.6 million on-chain transactions, a massive data point that validates the demand for autonomous agent execution. Furthermore, Tearline is rapidly expanding its multi-chain capabilities, ensuring seamless integration across BNB Chain, SUI, and TON. This multi-chain strategy ensures that Tearline is not a siloed product but a universal piece of infrastructure for the entire ecosystem.

Ecosytem Validation: The Industry Speaks

Tearline's progress has not gone unnoticed by industry giants. Recently, BNB Chain recognized the“Agentic Era” as the next frontier for the network, highlighting Tearline as a key player in this transition. When leaders like CZ and Brian Armstrong speak of a future where more agents than humans exist on crypto rails, they are describing the exact world. Tearline is currently building. By securing support from major ecosystems and hitting high-performance benchmarks, Tearline is effectively de-risking its future. As the market eventually stabilises and looks for projects with genuine utility and proven throughput, Tearline's period of thick accumulation will serve as the launchpad for its next phase of growth. Through constant building and global outreach, Tearline is proving that the transition to an agent-led Web3 is no longer a question of“if”, but“when”, and are already providing the rails for it to run.

About Tearline

Tearline is building the Full-Chain AI Stack for Web3-composable, secure, and modular AI agents that perceive, reason, and execute across smart contracts, dApps, and traditional websites. Our three flagship products ChatPilot, GhostDriver, and FlowAgent are redefining how people interact with DeFi.

Website: tearline