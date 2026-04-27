MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Adelayde Exploration Commences Work Program on the Sisson North Tungsten Project Directly Bordering Northcliff Resources Ltd.

April 27, 2026 3:01 AM EDT | Source: Adelayde Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Adelayde Exploration Inc. (CSE: ADDY) (OTCID: SPMTF) (WKN: A41AGV) (the "Company" or "Adelayde") is pleased to announce that the work program encompassing a helicopter aeromagnetic/radiometric/VLF survey on the Company's Sisson North tungsten project in New Brunswick is now underway.

The Sisson North tungsten project directly borders the Sisson Tungsten Mine in New Brunswick. On November 13, the Sisson Tungsten Mine was selected by the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, as one of the first "Nation-Building Projects."(1)Additionally, on August 7, 2025, Northcliff Resources Ltd. announced it secured approximately $29 million CAD in combined funding from the U.S. Department of Defense and the Canadian Government to advance its project. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Adelayde may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

James Nelson, President of Adelayde, stated, "We are pleased to now be underway with the work program on our Sisson North Tungsten Project. Fundamentals for tungsten are strong right now and this is an important step in unlocking the potential of this asset. Critical minerals-particularly tungsten-have garnered increasing attention in recent years as governments and industry work to strengthen domestic supply chains and reduce dependence on foreign sources. With supply chains remaining highly concentrated and demand rising across defense, energy, and advanced technology sectors, the importance of these materials continues to grow. This backdrop, combined with strengthening tungsten prices(2), is driving renewed focus on domestic exploration and development. We are well financed for this work program which will allow us to be very active across multiple projects for the remainder of the year."







Sisson North Tungsten Project

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Adelayde recently announced (January 28, 2026) it entered into a joint venture agreement ("JV") to explore the deep basin lithium brine potential in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The 115 mineral claims comprising the 2,300-acre JV land package are all located within, and completely surrounded by, SLB's (formerly Schlumberger) and Pure Energy Minerals' Lithium Deposit (see map below). Clayton Valley, Nevada is the only long-established producing lithium brine basin in the U.S., home to Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which extracts lithium from subsurface brines. It has been the sole U.S. producing lithium brine operation since the 1960's.







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Qualified Person for Mining Disclosure:

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Paul Lemmon, P.Geo., arms-length to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

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About Adelayde Exploration Inc.

Adelayde's projects include three lithium projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada: the 1,136-acre McGee lithium clay deposit, which has a mineral resource estimate of 320 Mt @ 803 ppm Li for 1,369,000 indicated tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 157 Mt @ 865 ppm Li for 723,000 inferred tonnes of LCE, directly bordering SLB (formerly Schlumberger) and Century Lithium Corp.; the 280-acre Elon lithium brine project, which has access to some of the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin in production in North America; and the 124-acre Green Clay lithium project. The Company also holds the 248-acre Clayton Ridge gold project in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the 4,722-acre George Lake South antimony project; and the 9,780-acre Sisson North tungsten project, both located in New Brunswick.

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Adelayde Exploration Inc.

"James Nelson"

James Nelson

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director