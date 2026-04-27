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Trump Says No More Iran Delegation Talks
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump declared Sunday that Washington will no longer dispatch envoys to negotiate with Tehran, flipping the diplomatic dynamic and placing the burden of outreach squarely on Iran.
"If they (the Iranians) want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us," Trump told media.
The U.S. president made clear that while dialogue remains possible, the days of American officials making lengthy overseas trips to broker discussions are over.
"If they want, we can talk. But we're not sending people to travel 18 hours to meet," he said.
Trump acknowledged Pakistan's role as host of prior U.S.-Iranian negotiations in Islamabad, expressing admiration for Islamabad while confirming it would retain a supporting role in any future diplomatic process.
On the nuclear question, Trump left no room for ambiguity, reiterating his firm red line against Iran acquiring atomic weapons.
"So if they want, they can call us. But again, they know what has to be in the agreement. Very simple: they cannot have a nuclear weapon. Otherwise, there's no reason to meet," said Trump.
Tehran pushed back swiftly. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian argued that mounting U.S. pressure and escalating hostile actions are actively poisoning the diplomatic well, according to a statement issued by his office early Sunday.
Pezeshkian further charged that Washington cannot pursue talks while simultaneously tightening the screws on Iran, warning that such conduct "disrupt the necessary atmosphere" for diplomacy.
The dueling statements mark a sharp deterioration in the tone surrounding nuclear negotiations, raising fresh doubts over whether a new round of formal talks can gain traction in the near term.
"If they (the Iranians) want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us," Trump told media.
The U.S. president made clear that while dialogue remains possible, the days of American officials making lengthy overseas trips to broker discussions are over.
"If they want, we can talk. But we're not sending people to travel 18 hours to meet," he said.
Trump acknowledged Pakistan's role as host of prior U.S.-Iranian negotiations in Islamabad, expressing admiration for Islamabad while confirming it would retain a supporting role in any future diplomatic process.
On the nuclear question, Trump left no room for ambiguity, reiterating his firm red line against Iran acquiring atomic weapons.
"So if they want, they can call us. But again, they know what has to be in the agreement. Very simple: they cannot have a nuclear weapon. Otherwise, there's no reason to meet," said Trump.
Tehran pushed back swiftly. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian argued that mounting U.S. pressure and escalating hostile actions are actively poisoning the diplomatic well, according to a statement issued by his office early Sunday.
Pezeshkian further charged that Washington cannot pursue talks while simultaneously tightening the screws on Iran, warning that such conduct "disrupt the necessary atmosphere" for diplomacy.
The dueling statements mark a sharp deterioration in the tone surrounding nuclear negotiations, raising fresh doubts over whether a new round of formal talks can gain traction in the near term.
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