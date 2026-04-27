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Araghchi Conveys Tehran's "Red Lines" to US via Pakistan
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has formally conveyed Tehran's non-negotiable "red lines" to Washington through Pakistani intermediaries, the semi-official Fars news agency reported Sunday — a significant diplomatic signal as tensions between the two adversaries remain dangerously elevated.
According to media, the red lines — transmitted in the form of written messages — specifically concern Iran's nuclear program and its strategic control over the Strait of Hormuz. The agency emphasized that the exchange was not part of any formal negotiation process but rather a deliberate Iranian initiative to define its boundaries and explicitly communicate its position to the US side.
Araghchi arrived in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Sunday for his second visit in as many days, having briefly stopped in Oman between trips.
The diplomatic maneuvering unfolds against a backdrop of devastating military escalation. On February 28, Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders, and civilians. Iran retaliated with successive waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US military installations across the Middle East, while simultaneously tightening its grip over the Strait of Hormuz — blocking passage for all vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States.
An April 8 ceasefire paved the way for direct Iran-US talks in Islamabad on April 11 and 12. However, following the collapse of those negotiations, Washington imposed a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, cutting off maritime access to and from Iranian ports.
According to media, the red lines — transmitted in the form of written messages — specifically concern Iran's nuclear program and its strategic control over the Strait of Hormuz. The agency emphasized that the exchange was not part of any formal negotiation process but rather a deliberate Iranian initiative to define its boundaries and explicitly communicate its position to the US side.
Araghchi arrived in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Sunday for his second visit in as many days, having briefly stopped in Oman between trips.
The diplomatic maneuvering unfolds against a backdrop of devastating military escalation. On February 28, Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders, and civilians. Iran retaliated with successive waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US military installations across the Middle East, while simultaneously tightening its grip over the Strait of Hormuz — blocking passage for all vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States.
An April 8 ceasefire paved the way for direct Iran-US talks in Islamabad on April 11 and 12. However, following the collapse of those negotiations, Washington imposed a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, cutting off maritime access to and from Iranian ports.
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