Qatar Reach Handball Semis As Younousse, Tijan Enter Quarters

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's beach handball team has qualified for the semi-finals of the 2026 Asian Beach Games in Sanya after defeating Thailand 2-0 (26-20, 22-20) yesterday.

The win secured Qatar top spot in Group B with 12 points, following a close contest between the two sides, who entered the match level on 10 points from five wins each.

The victory underlined Qatar's dominance in the group stage, as they beat their closest rivals for top spot to maintain a perfect run and strengthen their position heading into the knockout rounds. Qatar opened their campaign with wins over Pakistan and Oman, before extending their streak against Bangladesh and Mongolia, and then defeating Jordan in their fifth match.

They conclude their first-round fixtures against the Maldives today, with the semi-finals scheduled for tomorrow. The final will be held on Thursday, as Qatar aim to maintain their momentum and defend their title.

Qatar's top beach volleyball team of Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan qualified for the quarter-finals after defeating compatriots Mohamed Ehab and Abu Mousa Al-Khair in straight sets (21-10, 21-16) in an all-Qatari round-of-16 clash.It was an all-Qatari last 16 clash in beach volleyball.

In today's quarter-finals, the duo will face China, who advanced after beating Thailand 2-1. The Qatari pair will aim to maintain their strong form and progress to the final stages.

The team topped Group B with a perfect record, securing three consecutive wins against the Maldives and Uzbekistan before concluding the first round with a 2-1 victory over Iran.

Qatar are competing in the beach volleyball event with four teams-two men's and two women's, highlighting the sport's growing development at the continental level.

Meanwhile, Qatar's men's 3x3 basketball team concludes its first-round campaign with a crucial match against India today. The team aims to secure top spot in the group and maintain momentum ahead of the knockout stages.

The women's team will play their second group match against Kazakhstan, looking to bounce back from an opening defeat to China.

China continue to top the medal table, reaching 28 medals (13 gold, 11 silver, 4 bronze), underlining their dominance across multiple sports.

Thailand remain second with 12 medals (4 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze), while the Philippines sit third with 7 medals (3 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze).