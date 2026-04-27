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Sierra Leone National Day

Sierra Leone National Day


2026-04-27 02:17:10
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Sierra Leone as you celebrate your Independence Day.

The United States values the enduring partnership we share with Sierra Leone, rooted in our mutual commitment to peace and prosperity. As we mark this important occasion, we reaffirm our dedication to working together to advance security and economic growth for the benefit of both our nations.

I send my best wishes to President Bio and the people of Sierra Leone on this day of celebration.

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U.S. Department of State

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