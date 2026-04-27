Iran Foreign Minister Arrives In Russia As US Talks Remain Stalled

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Islamabad, Washington, Tehran, Beirut and Jerusalem Moscow: Iran's foreign minister arrived in Russia on Monday as peace efforts between Tehran and Washington hung in the balance, following a flurry of regional diplomacy and the collapse of planned talks in Pakistan.

Abbas Araghchi arrived in Saint Petersburg, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Telegram, where he is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It comes after Araghchi visited Oman between trips to Pakistani capital Islamabad, as mediators push to keep peace talks between Tehran and Washington alive.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump scrapped a planned trip to Islamabad by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

In a sign that efforts were ongoing, the Fars news agency said Iran had sent "written messages" to the Americans via mediator Pakistan outlining red lines, including nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz.

Fars said the messages were not part of formal negotiations, however.

US media outlet Axios reported on Sunday that Iran had sent a new proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, with nuclear negotiations postponed for a later stage, citing a US official and two other sources with knowledge of the matter.

Iranian state news agency IRNA cited the report without denying it.