Katara Library Hosts Huda Al-Nuaimi For Insightful Discussion On Khatm Khazal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Katara Library for Arabic Fiction held a“Guest of the Library” evening on Saturday, welcoming Qatari novelist Huda Al-Nuaimi to discuss her work Khatm Khazal at its headquarters in Building 48.

Moderated by novelist Inas Halim, the session explored the novel's central themes and narrative depth.

Critics Seeta Al-Adhba and Mahjoub Al-Zuwairi contributed analytical perspectives, examining the book's artistic structure, intellectual dimensions, and its place within the Gulf literary landscape. The discussion delved into narrative techniques, character development, and the layered significance of the title.

Khatm Khazal unfolds across intertwined historical and social contexts, presenting a literary chronicle of memory that revisits the history of Ahwaz over nearly a century. Through twelve characters, divided between those who remained and those who left, the novel captures diverse experiences.