Education Ministry Organises Fifth Edition Of STEM-FD Science Camp

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The activities of the fifth edition of the STEM-FD Science Camp have been launched as one of the strategic projects of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, represented by the Educational Guidance Department and the Curriculum and Learning Resources Department, under the“After the School Bell Projects” initiative.

The camp is being held at the headquarters of the Qatar Scientific Club, with the participation of a select group of Qatari students from grades 8, 9, and 10.

The camp is organised in cooperation with the Qatar Scientific Club and will continue until May 9. During this period, students will also take part in a field visit to the Qatar Rehabilitation Center affiliated with Hamad Medical Corporation.

The camp aims to develop students' skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), in addition to financial and digital literacy. These skills will be applied in the design and production of smart, sustainable prosthetic arms and limbs that contribute to improving quality of life and reducing costs. This is delivered within an educational framework that promotes innovation, scientific research, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

The camp also offers participants the opportunity to engage in practical challenges that simulate real-world problems, within an interactive learning environment that encourages teamwork and involvement in applied scientific projects, under the supervision of a distinguished group of trainers and experts specialising in smart prosthetics.

The fifth edition of the camp reflects the Ministry's commitment to linking theoretical education with practical application, and to providing high-quality educational experiences that enhance students' future competencies. It also supports the country's direction toward innovation and sustainability through investment in national human capital.