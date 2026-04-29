Vodafone Qatar Receives Industry Excellence Partner Award In Education

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Vodafone Qatar has been recognised by Huawei Headquarters with the prestigious Industry Excellence Partner Award in Education.

The award recognises the successful deployment of the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless network at the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST).

The solution delivers enhanced speed capacity and reliability, supporting seamless connectivity across the campus and enabling an advanced digital learning environment.

The project addressed the high capital expenditure (CAPEX) required to deploy the network.

Vodafone Qatar introduced a flexible operational expenditure (OPEX) model, under which it owns, manages, and maintains the network on behalf of the university. This approach reduced upfront investment requirements while enabling access to advanced connectivity.

Mohammed Mohsin Alyafei, Enterprise Business Unit Director at Vodafone Qatar, commented,“This recognition marks a significant milestone in Vodafone Qatar's role in supporting digital transformation across the education sector. The deployment highlights how flexible commercial models can remove traditional investment barriers and enable academic institutions to adopt advanced connectivity solutions, supporting more connected and resilient learning environments.”

