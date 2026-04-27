WATCH: Viral Video Of Safari Crowd Near Fighting Tigers Sparks Safety Concerns

A video of two tigers engaging in a heated confrontation has gone viral, but not for the reasons wildlife aficionados would have hoped. Rather of inspiring adoration, the video has raised concerns about responsible tourism due to the way safari vehicles crammed the animals.

The video, which was posted by former IFS officer Susanta Nanda, depicts two tigers engaged in a territorial conflict. The sight of many safari jeeps collected perilously near to the scene, however, is what really sticks out. Vehicles can be seen moving forward and encircling the huge cats from several directions as they combat.

Towards the end of the video, the tigers suddenly jump across the road, perhaps in an attempt to get away from the pressure the packed cars are putting on them. The jeeps are clearly in difficulty, yet they don't seem to be in a hurry to leave.

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Along with the video, Nanda issued a strong warning:“Their fight can turn into your last sight. Never crowd a scene like this. Can prove fatal to you.” He added that regulations alone cannot prevent such situations, urging visitors to act responsibly and“respect their space.”

Their fight can turn into your last Sight Never crowd a scene like this. Can prove fatal to you. No amount of regulations can stop this. Behave like a responsible tourist. Respect their space. twitter/fLU9JSWqQX

- Susanta Nanda IFS (Retd) (@susantananda3) April 26, 2026

The post also prompted questions from viewers about proper safari conduct. Responding to one such query, Nanda laid out basic guidelines:“Minimum 500m gap between vehicles to avoid crowding around a tiger. No cornering of animals. Maintain safe, non-intrusive distance. Silence.” He further stressed that vehicles must retreat immediately if the animal shows signs of stress.

How Did Social Media React?

An existing discussion over wildlife tourism, namely the delicate balance between access and intrusion, has been rekindled by the video. Safaris provide an opportunity to see animals in their natural environment, but excessive crowding can alter their behaviour and endanger both people and animals.

As other users have noted, these occurrences are not unique. The ease with which the boundary between observation and interference may be blurred is demonstrated by the numerous instances of similar recordings.