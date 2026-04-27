Rihanna Goes 'Kadak' In Mumbai, Wins Hearts With Local Slang Skills (WATCH)

Rihanna brought an unexpected desi twist to her Mumbai trip, and fans cannot get enough. In viral clips circulating online, the singer is seen confidently trying out popular Mumbai slang. From greeting the city with“Kasa kai Mumbai” to repeating phrases like“ekdum jhakkaas,”“phataka,” and“kadak,” she delivered each line with charm and curiosity. What stood out was her ease and enthusiasm, making the moment feel genuine rather than rehearsed. Social media quickly lit up, with many praising how naturally she embraced the local vibe.

From 'Shukriya' to Smiles: A Simple Yet Heartwarming Gesture

In another widely shared moment, Rihanna stepped out to learn how to say“thank you” in Hindi. Within seconds, she returned to fans with a cheerful“Shukriya,” drawing instant applause. The interaction may have been brief, but it resonated deeply online. It captured a softer, more personal side of the global star-one that values connection over spectacle. These small yet thoughtful gestures helped her strike an emotional chord with fans, making her visit feel warm and relatable.

Rihanna learning some Mumbai slangs:“Kasa Kai Mumbai. Did I kill that?” twitter/SSyHx03oan

- (@gabgonebad) April 26, 2026

Beyond the Launch: Culture, Celebrities and Celebration

Rihanna was in the city to launch her brand, Fenty Beauty, but her itinerary went far beyond business. She interacted with digital creators, including Orhan Awatramani, and later attended an intimate gathering at Antilia. There, she participated in a traditional puja, joined an aarti, and experienced Phoolon Ki Holi, dancing amidst a shower of flower petals. The visit also marked her return to Mumbai after attending the high-profile celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in 2024. This time, however, it was her effortless cultural connection that truly stole the spotlight.

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“How do you say thank you?”“Thank youuuu... Shukriya.” twitter/7VNlehA2Qh

- (@gabgonebad) April 24, 2026