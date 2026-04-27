Good News For All Mohanlal's Fans: Drishyam 3'S Georgekutty Is Back! All Eyes On May 21 Release Date

Everyone's been waiting for this one! The Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph combo is back with Drishyam 3, probably the most-awaited Malayalam film right now. The movie was supposed to have a worldwide release on April 2, but it was pushed to May 21 due to the war in West Asia. What's special is that May 21 is also Mohanlal's birthday! After Drishyam 2 came out on OTT, fans are super excited to see the third part in theatres. For Malayalam movie fans, Drishyam 3 is easily the biggest release of the year. And why not? The first two parts, directed by Jeethu Joseph, were massive hits and brilliantly made.

The shooting for Drishyam 3 had started on September 22, 2025. Back then, Mohanlal had said he was praying that, just as audiences loved the first two films, they would embrace the third with the same enthusiasm. The original cast is back! Besides Mohanlal, you'll see Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajon, Irshad, and Ganesh Kumar in the film. Antony Perumbavoor is producing the movie under his Aashirvad Cinemas banner. Also, for fans up north, the Hindi version is scheduled to release on October 2, 2026.