Atishi Backs Kejriwal's 'Satyagraha' In Delhi Excise Policy Case

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi on Monday backed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's decision not to participate in further proceedings in the excise policy case, citing concerns over perceived lack of impartiality after his recusal plea against Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma was dismissed.

Justification as 'Satyagraha'

In a post on X, Atishi raised concerns over the people's trust in the judicial system, justifying the Kelriwal decision to go on a "satyagraha", following the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. "When an ordinary person feels that they will not get justice, what options are left to them? That's when they decide to take the path of truth and non-violence. The same path that Gandhi ji taught. Today, it's not just about Arvind Kejriwal, but rather the sentiment of every citizen whose hope for justice is being shattered," she said in a post on X.

Kejriwal Alleges Bias, Conflict of Interest

Earlier today, Kejriwal said he will not appear before the High Court in the Delhi excise policy case, citing two reasons, including alleged bias linked to ideological associations and a conflict of interest involving the judge's family members working with the central government. The development comes shortly after the Delhi High Court dismissed Kejriwal's plea seeking the recusal of Justice Sharma.

In a video message, Kejriwal said, "The first reason is that the government, with the ideology of the RSS, which put me in jail by making false allegations, the lady judge herself has admitted that she has frequently visited the stages of Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad, an organisation linked to that ideology. The Aam Aadmi Party and I are staunch opponents of that ideology. In such a situation, can I get justice before her?"

"The second reason is Conflict of Interest. In the court, the central government's CBI is against me, and both children of Justice Swarnkanta ji work for the central government. Both her children are on the panel of lawyers for the central government. Opposing us in court is the Solicitor General, Shri Tushar Mehta ji. Tushar Mehta ji gives cases to both children. How many cases they will get, which cases they will get, this is decided by Tushar Mehta ji," he said.

Court Finds No Grounds for Recusal

In its ruling, the Court held that the allegations did not meet the legal threshold of a reasonable apprehension of bias and were based on conjecture rather than evidence. Delhi High Court had rejected these arguments, holding that no direct connection had been established between these factors and the case at hand.

It clarified that judges' family members are free to pursue their professional careers and that such circumstances alone cannot justify recusal.

The Court also dismissed reliance on participation in public or professional events as grounds for alleging bias, noting that no political statements had been attributed to the judge.

The case relates to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, in which the CBI has challenged the discharge of Kejriwal and other accused persons. With the recusal plea dismissed and Kejriwal indicating his non-participation, the High Court is expected to proceed with the matter in accordance with the law. (ANI)

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