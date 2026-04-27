BJP Slams Congress MLA For 'Wishing Attack On PM Modi' Like Trump

BJP Slams Congress Over PM Modi 'Attack' Wish

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday accused Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar of wishing for an attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting. Speaking to ANI, Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Wadettiwar for feeling against the Centre exists in India, similar to the public's anger against US President Donald Trump. The BJP leader said, "This is not Congress's 'Mohabat ki dukaan' but 'Nafrat ke bhaijaan'. Vijay Wadettiwar, who, on behalf of the Congress, gave a clean chit to Pakistan in the 26/11 attacks, questioned Operation Sindoor. He is wishing for an attack on PM Modi similar to what happened in the US."

Poonawalla asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to condemn Wadettiwar's statement. "Kharge ji says Modi ji is a terrorist and RSS-BJP is a poisonous snake, and Rahul Gandhi says the PM should be beaten with sticks. More than 150 times such statements have been made. Until Rahul Gandhi condemns it, why shouldn't it be considered that this is also the sentiment of Rahul Gandhi?" Shehzad Poonawalla said.

What Vijay Wadettiwar Said

The BJP's response comes after Vijay Wadettiwar, on Sunday, accused Donald Trump of "ruining" the US, dragging it into the West Asia conflict. He also said that people of India are also turning against the central government; however, they are not coming out on the streets to protest. The Congress leader said, "As you sow, so shall you reap. As one does, so shall they pay. While in power and in the highest position, the way he tried to control and occupy the whole world, he worked to disturb every country. He worked to establish his control over every country, and his language was such that the whole world is their slave. There was no connection with Iran, yet the attack he carried out along with Israel, that was bound to happen. Today, Trump has ruined the whole of America to fulfil his plans and satisfy his desires."

"Just as it is happening in our country, it happened there as well. So, that was bound to happen. People took to the streets to oppose him; now they are not coming out in India, so these people (the government) think everything is fine. But, the same feeling exists among the people today that the whole of India is also moving on the path of ruin," Wadettiwar added.

The Maharashtra MLA also noted that an act of violence should not have occurred against a person sitting in the position of the US President. "What happened with Trump should not have happened to a person sitting in that supreme position. But as one acts, the public will give the answer, that is what is seen from that incident," Wadettiwar told reporters in Nagpur.

Details of US Shooting Incident

The shooting incident occurred during the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington DC on Saturday evening, where the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, allegedly breached security and fired shots before being subdued by security personnel. Authorities confirmed that President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance were safely evacuated, though a security officer sustained injuries. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)