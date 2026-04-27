India's Chemical Sector To Gain From China's Structural Shifts: Report

India's specialty chemicals sector is poised for a favourable medium-term outlook, supported by structural shifts underway in China, according to a recent report by Emkay Research.

Following an extensive on-ground assessment across key Chinese manufacturing hubs, the brokerage highlights that evolving supply-side dynamics are likely to benefit Indian bulk chemical manufacturers through improved pricing power and industry consolidation.

China's 'Anti-Involution' Push and Supply-Side Reforms

A central theme emerging from the report is the intensifying push within China toward "anti-involution" -- a shift away from excessive competition and irrational pricing toward more sustainable, value-driven growth. Emkay notes that "there have been supply-side reforms happening in China and, this time, it appears to be more thoughtful and structural," signalling a departure from the cyclical and fragmented trends seen over the past few years.

These reforms include stricter capacity approvals, VAT rebate cuts, and a broader policy-led transition toward higher value-added products. This recalibration is expected to create a supportive backdrop for Indian players, particularly in bulk chemicals. As China rationalises capacity and focuses on margins, global supply tightness and firmer pricing are likely to follow. Emkay expects this to "bode well for bulk chemical manufacturers in India as the situation stabilizes."

Geopolitical Factors and Price Adjustments

Additionally, geopolitical factors such as the Middle East conflict have accelerated pricing adjustments. Chinese manufacturers, who had been operating at or below breakeven levels, are now leveraging the disruption to push through price hikes. The report suggests that this could result in a structurally higher base for global chemical prices, further supporting Indian exporters and domestic producers.

Nuanced Outlook for Specialty Chemicals

However, the outlook is more nuanced for specialty chemicals. While bulk segments stand to gain, certain specialty sub-segments, especially agrochem intermediates, may face near-term margin pressure due to capacity additions and price corrections in China. Despite this, the broader structural story remains intact, with India benefiting from supply chain diversification, regulatory advantages, and improving competitiveness.

Overall, Emkay's assessment underscores a cyclical recovery layered on top of structural tailwinds for India's chemical sector. As China transitions toward disciplined growth and global supply chains recalibrate, Indian manufacturers are likely to emerge as key beneficiaries in the evolving landscape. (ANI)

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