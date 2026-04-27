403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
City Hypermarket Named #1 Supermarket in Kuwait by Service Hero for the Second Consecutive Year — Third Win Overall
(MENAFN- BPG Group) City Hypermarket has been officially named the #1 Supermarket in Kuwait by Service Hero’s Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) for 2025 — for the second consecutive year, and the third time overall since participating in the index. This follows City Hypermarket’s strong performance in 2024, when it also topped 10 brands across Kuwait in the same index.
The recognition was announced as part of Service Hero’s Kuwait Customer Satisfaction Index results for 2025, which recorded its highest-ever national score of 84.0 points. City Hypermarket ranked first in the Supermarkets category, based entirely on independently collected consumer feedback across more than 900 brands in 21 industries.
As Kuwait’s fastest growing local hypermarket chain, City Hypermarket continues to build its position on a clear promise: delivering value, consistency, and a seamless shopping experience — all under one roof.
This recognition reflects sustained trust from customers across Kuwait. As Service Hero’s rankings are based entirely on validated consumer assessments, the award highlights City Hypermarket’s consistent ability to meet customer expectations across service quality, product offering, and overall shopping experience.
Alongside this achievement, City Hypermarket continues to expand its presence across Kuwait, having recently opened new stores in key areas — such as Egaila and Qurain with a refined and modernized layout design to elevate the shopping experience while bringing its offerings closer to more communities across the country. The brand has also continued to uplift its fresh food experience in-store, introducing enhanced produce and fresh departments that reflect its commitment to quality and variety. In parallel, City Hypermarket has continuously invested in its people through its Training Academy, equipping its teams with the skills and culture needed to deliver consistently high service — a key driver of customer satisfaction.
Commenting on the achievement, Nasser A. Alghanim, Deputy CEO of City Hypermarket, said: “Being recognized for the second year in a row is a proud moment for all of us. More importantly, it reflects the trust our customers continue to place in City Hypermarket.”
He added: “As a Kuwaiti company, our focus remains on growing within Kuwait while continuously enhancing the value and experience we offer. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our teams and the loyalty of our customers.”
City Hypermarket continues to invest in strengthening its service culture, enhancing the in-store experience, and expanding its footprint — while staying true to its promise: Value, all the time.
The recognition was announced as part of Service Hero’s Kuwait Customer Satisfaction Index results for 2025, which recorded its highest-ever national score of 84.0 points. City Hypermarket ranked first in the Supermarkets category, based entirely on independently collected consumer feedback across more than 900 brands in 21 industries.
As Kuwait’s fastest growing local hypermarket chain, City Hypermarket continues to build its position on a clear promise: delivering value, consistency, and a seamless shopping experience — all under one roof.
This recognition reflects sustained trust from customers across Kuwait. As Service Hero’s rankings are based entirely on validated consumer assessments, the award highlights City Hypermarket’s consistent ability to meet customer expectations across service quality, product offering, and overall shopping experience.
Alongside this achievement, City Hypermarket continues to expand its presence across Kuwait, having recently opened new stores in key areas — such as Egaila and Qurain with a refined and modernized layout design to elevate the shopping experience while bringing its offerings closer to more communities across the country. The brand has also continued to uplift its fresh food experience in-store, introducing enhanced produce and fresh departments that reflect its commitment to quality and variety. In parallel, City Hypermarket has continuously invested in its people through its Training Academy, equipping its teams with the skills and culture needed to deliver consistently high service — a key driver of customer satisfaction.
Commenting on the achievement, Nasser A. Alghanim, Deputy CEO of City Hypermarket, said: “Being recognized for the second year in a row is a proud moment for all of us. More importantly, it reflects the trust our customers continue to place in City Hypermarket.”
He added: “As a Kuwaiti company, our focus remains on growing within Kuwait while continuously enhancing the value and experience we offer. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our teams and the loyalty of our customers.”
City Hypermarket continues to invest in strengthening its service culture, enhancing the in-store experience, and expanding its footprint — while staying true to its promise: Value, all the time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment