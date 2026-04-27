Avodahtec Founder Dr. Olugbenga Ibikunle Receives 2026 APEGA Outstanding Mentor Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avodahtec is pleased to announce that its Founder and Managing Principal, Dr. Olugbenga Ibikunle, is the recipient of the 2026 APEGA Outstanding Mentor Award.







The award recognizes Dr. Ibikunle's ongoing commitment to mentoring and developing engineering professionals. The APEGA Summit Awards celebrate individuals who demonstrate leadership, professional excellence, and meaningful contributions to the engineering and geoscience professions.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







