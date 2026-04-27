Avodahtec Founder Dr. Olugbenga Ibikunle Receives 2026 APEGA Outstanding Mentor Award
The award recognizes Dr. Ibikunle's ongoing commitment to mentoring and developing engineering professionals. The APEGA Summit Awards celebrate individuals who demonstrate leadership, professional excellence, and meaningful contributions to the engineering and geoscience professions.
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