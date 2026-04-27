Karnataka: Woman Delivers Baby On Mangalurubengaluru Train Prompt Action By Railway Staff Saves The Day

In a dramatic incident on Sunday night, a woman gave birth to a baby boy on a moving train at B.C. Road. The woman, Ponnamma, a resident of Mysuru, was travelling on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru train when she went into labour. The delivery took place inside the train coach at the B.C. Road railway station.

Admitted to Wenlock Hospital

Ponnamma boarded the train in Mangaluru and started experiencing labour pains shortly after. Her co-passengers quickly alerted the railway officials. The railway department then stopped the train at B.C. Road station and arranged for a team of doctors from the local Somayaji Hospital to facilitate the delivery inside the coach. After the birth, both the mother and her newborn were admitted to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.

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Medical sources have said that while the mother and child are healthy, they will need further treatment.

The train, which arrived at B.C. Road at 7:20 PM, remained at the station for about an hour. It finally left at 8:20 PM after the delivery was successfully completed.

Medical Team Arrived on Time

A medical team was brought to the station just in the nick of time. Lokesh, the driver of a Sugnana Ambulance from Kalladka, received a call to bring doctors to the railway station. He rushed to Somayaji Hospital and managed to get the doctors to the station in just three minutes.

Immediately after the delivery, the baby was taken to Somayaji Hospital in the Sugnana Ambulance, while the mother was transported in Somayaji Hospital's own ambulance for initial care.

Samad from Kaikamba, the Bantwal town police, and several members of the public helped make all the necessary arrangements for the delivery. A team from the Mangaluru railway police also arrived at the scene and is gathering more information. There are unconfirmed reports that Ponnamma is an employee at a private hospital in Mangaluru, but this has not been officially verified.

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