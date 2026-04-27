Bengal Polls: ECI Orders CCTV Installations At Approach Roads For Sensitive Booths

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 27 (IANS) With the second phase of the Assembly polls in West Bengal scheduled for April 29, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to further strengthen the surveillance mechanism by bringing the approach roads to critical or hypersensitive polling stations under CCTV coverage.

“In the first phase of polls, there were two CCTVs within the polling station premises, one within the polling room and the other just outside the polling room, to ensure elimination of electoral malpractices within the polling station premises. But there were some reports in the first phase of polls of voter intimidation outside the polling stations. So, this time, the ECI has decided to install CCTV machines outside the polling stations to keep the different approach roads to the polling stations under strict surveillance,” an insider from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said.

The number of CCTV installations to monitor activities at the approach roads will depend on the sensitivity of the polling stations concerned, he said.

There will be entry restrictions for non-voters or even voters who have already cast their votes within a 100-metre radius of the polling stations. Even people carrying food or water for the electoral officers deputed at the polling booths will require special requisitions from the district electoral officer (DEO) concerned to enter the polling booth with those items.

Both the carriers of such items and the items they are carrying will be thoroughly frisked.

Meanwhile, the CEO of West Bengal has issued an appeal for the voters in the second phase of polling on April 29 to come to the polling booths and cast their votes in large numbers.

"I assure you of your safety. So cast your own votes in large numbers. Ensure that the voting rate is more than 90 per cent, as it was in the first phase. This is your constitutional right. Actions will be taken if anyone obstructs voting. All political parties have been informed about this,” the CEO said.

Earlier on Sunday, the ECI had directed the central forces deputed for the second phase of the two-phase West Bengal Assembly elections on April 29 to conduct a special crackdown on crude bomb makers across the state ahead of polling.

The Commission, at the same time, instructed the force personnel to immediately step up their activity in defusing bombs and ensure that no explosions occur on the polling day.

The direction to the central forces by the ECI on this count came on the same day the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the prime accused in connection with an explosion at Bijoyganj Bazar area in South 24 Parganas district.