Devonshire, Mcleod, Patel & Sharp Set For Maiden Away Tour As NZ Name Squad For England Odis

MENAFN - IANS) Christchurch, April 27 (IANS) Spin-bowling all-rounders Flora Devonshire, Nensi Patel, and batters Emma McLeod and Izzy Sharp have been named in the New Zealand Women's ODI squad for the three-match series in England and Wales starting from May 10.

The series will mark the quartet's first senior overseas tour for New Zealand. The newcomers have featured in the ODI series victories against Zimbabwe and South Africa at home earlier this year.

Devonshire was selected in the team's 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup squad, but returned home without getting a game after she sustained a finger injury during training. The left-armer went on to make her ODI debut in Christchurch against South Africa in March, NZC said in a release.

Melie Kerr, who took on full-time captaincy in February, will lead the 15-strong squad alongside senior players Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, and Brooke Halliday.

Bates will close the chapter on her storied 181-match ODI career during the tour, after her announcement last week that she will be retiring from international cricket at the conclusion of the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Head coach Ben Sawyer said it was a well-balanced squad.“We've got some exciting young talent in this squad with the likes of Emma, Izzy, Nensi, and Flora, alongside our core group of seasoned campaigners.

“Our younger players are finding their feet in international cricket but they've proved they have what it takes to succeed at this level," he said.

Sawyer anticipated that the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semi-finalists would be a challenging opponent.

“England is a tough side to beat in their home conditions - so it's a good chance to test ourselves. We've made some great gains as a group recently and are coming off the back of a successful home summer so hopefully that gives the team a lot of confidence heading into this series," he added.

The squad departs to England later this week ahead of their warm-up match against ECB development XI on May 6.

NZC said "the squad for the T20 leg of the series and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be named this Wednesday April 29."

Squad: Melie Kerr (c), Suzie Bates, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Jess Kerr, Emma McLeod, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp

Series schedule:

First ODI: May 10, Durham

Second ODI: May 13, Northampton

Third ODI: May 16, Cardiff