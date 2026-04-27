Son Builds 'Taj Mahal' In TN's Thiruvarur Out Of Love For His Late Mother

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvarur, April 27 (IANS) A unique monument built out of a son's deep love for his mother is drawing large crowds in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvarur. People not only from the state but from across the country are visiting in large numbers to witness and admire this“Southern Taj Mahal.”

In Ammayappan village near Thiruvarur, Sheikh Davood and Jailani Beevi had one son, Amurdeen (49), a businessman based in Chennai, and four daughters. All of them are married and living in Chennai.

After the passing of his father, Sheikh Davood, several years ago, Amurdeen's mother, Jailani Beevi, passed away in 2020.

Following her death, Amurdeen wished to build a memorial for his mother in Ammayappan village. Inspired by how late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi built a memorial for his mother Anjugam Ammaiyar in Kattur village, Amurdeen decided to honour his mother in a grand manner.

He said that just as the Taj Mahal was built out of love for a beloved wife, he wanted to create a monument expressing his love and affection for his mother. He, therefore, chose to recreate the Mughal-style architecture of the Taj Mahal using white marble stones brought from Rajasthan.

Built on nearly one acre of land and covering around 8,000 square feet, the structure has a width of 46 feet and features towering minarets. This“Southern Taj Mahal” was inaugurated on June 2, 2022, in a simple ceremony.

The complex includes his mother's memorial mosque, a grand mosque building on one side, and a madrasa on the other, where students can stay and study.

Since not everyone can travel to Delhi or Agra to see the original Taj Mahal, this has become the first white-marble Taj Mahal-style monument in South Tamil Nadu.

Since its opening, thousands of visitors have come to see the site with great enthusiasm.

Now, with schools closed for the summer vacation, even more visitors from across Tamil Nadu and other parts of India are arriving with their families.

To help visitors cope with the summer heat, the management is providing free buttermilk, sundal, and peanut candy.

People of all communities are allowed to visit without any discrimination based on caste or religion.

Visitors are happily taking family photographs and enjoying the experience, especially those who may never get the opportunity to visit Agra.

Many people are also praising Amurdeen for creating such a remarkable monument as a tribute of love and respect for his mother.