Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 39: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 1130 Crore In India

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 39: After a record-breaking run, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its dream streak at the box office even on day 39, crossing new milestones despite strong competition from fresh releases

The Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge refuses to slow down even after over a month in theatres. On its 39th day, the film added Rs 3.40 crore, showing a noticeable jump from Saturday's Rs 3 crore. This growth reflects its steady audience pull. With this, the film's India net collection has climbed to an impressive Rs 1,130.59 crore, making it one of the biggest earners in Hindi cinema history.

Domestically, the gross collection has touched Rs 1,353.27 crore, while overseas markets contributed Rs 424.25 crore so far. Combined, the global earnings stand close to Rs 1,777 crore. The film has already created history by becoming the first Hindi movie to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark, and it continues to inch towards even bigger milestones.

Despite new releases, Dhurandhar 2 remains steady. Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, led Sunday collections with over Rs 12 crore on its 10th day. Meanwhile, Michael, based on Michael Jackson, earned Rs 5.50 crore on day 3. Even with this competition, Dhurandhar 2 has shown remarkable consistency in its sixth weekend.