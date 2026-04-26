Nitin Nabin In Jaipur, Tonk Today To Inaugurate Seven BJP Offices, Hold Meetings (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 27 (IANS) Nitin Nabin, the newly appointed national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is set to visit Jaipur and Tonk in Rajasthan on Monday.

This will be his first visit to the state after assuming office, generating significant enthusiasm among party workers. During the visit, Nabin will address a public gathering in Tonk, hold meetings with state office-bearers and the Core Committee in Jaipur, and participate in a roadshow in the afternoon.

According to BJP State General Secretary Shravan Singh Bagdi, Nabin will arrive at Jaipur Airport at 10.30 a.m. and proceed to Tonk by helicopter, reaching at 11.15 a.m. At 11.30 a.m., he will inaugurate the Tonk District BJP Office. District offices in Bundi, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Churu, Pali, and Barmer will also be inaugurated virtually, while the foundation stone for the Jalore office will be laid during the same event.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, State President Madan Rathore, and a large number of party workers will attend the programme. Following the Tonk programme, Nabin will return to Jaipur at 2.30 p.m. He will be welcomed at the airport by members of the State Cabinet and address party workers gathered outside.

A grand roadshow will then proceed from the airport to the BJP state headquarters. Nabin is scheduled to depart for Delhi later in the evening. Reception stages have been set up at key locations, including World Trade Park, Shiksha Sankul, Kanodia College, JDA Circle, Ambedkar Circle, Bais Godam, and Rajmahal Palace. The BJP Yuva Morcha will lead the procession with a bike rally, while party workers from different Assembly constituencies will greet the leader at various points along the route. At Rajmahal Palace, the BJP Mahila Morcha will accord a traditional welcome through a Kalash Yatra. Upon arrival at the BJP state office, folk artists will perform with dhol and nagara, accompanied by cultural programmes.

Nabin will hold meetings with state office-bearers and the Core Committee. In view of the VIP movement, police have implemented special traffic arrangements along the route from Jaipur Airport to the BJP office via Jawahar Circle and Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg.

Traffic will be diverted at key points, including Old Bypass Underpass, Durgapura Bus Stand, Khandaka Cut, and Gopalpura Flyover. Heavy congestion is expected near Rambagh, Gandhi Circle, and Ambedkar Circle.

Separate parking arrangements have been made for buses and cars. Authorities have urged the public to cooperate and use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.